Atlanta Hawks Re-Sign John Collins

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has re-signed forward John Collins to a long-term contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We have a great appreciation for John and all he provides for our team; he is an incredible team player who brings the type of positive energy and passion that is contagious and impacts winning. John is beloved by his teammates, our coaches and our fans and we are happy that he will continue to grow along with our young core,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk.

“It’s a blessing to stay where I started my career and continue to give my all for the fans and for the city of Atlanta. Last season was just a start for us and I know even better things are ahead,” Collins said. “I want to thank the Hawks for their belief in me and I can’t wait to get started again.”

In 63 starts last season, Collins averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.3 minutes (.556 FG%, .399 3FG%, .833 FT%). He finished 18th in the NBA in FG%, tied for 23rd in rpg and 26th in bpg. He scored 10-19 points 35 times, 20-29 points 14 times and 30-39 seven times, and pulled down double-digit rebounds on 16 occasions. He led the Hawks in scoring 11 times, rebounding nine times, steals seven times and blocks 21 times. During the Hawks’ recent run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Collins put in 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds in 32.0 minutes (.549 FG%, .357 3FG%, .833 FT%), starting all 18 contests.

His 44 career 20-point/10-rebound games since being drafted are the most by any player in the 2017 NBA Draft class. Collins is Atlanta’s career leader in FG% (minimum 1000 FGM) at .567 FG%.

Collins played in 41 games during the 2019-20 season (all starts) and averaged career-highs of 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 33.2 minutes (.583 FG%, .401 3FG%, .800 FT%), ranking eighth in the NBA in FG%. He scored in double figures 38 times, including 24 games with 20-or-more points and seven of 30-or-more, recording 22 double-doubles. In February, 2020, Collins became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 ppg and 10.0 rpg while making .600 FG%, .500 3FG% and .800 FT% (minimum two games).

In 2018-19, Collins led the Hawks in ppg and rpg, averaging 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.0 minutes (.560 FG%, .348 3FG%, .763 FT%) in 61 games (59 starts). He ranked 15th in the league in ppg, t14th in rpg, 16th in FG%, and was one of only seven players to play at least 60 games and post at least 19.5 ppg and 9.8 rpg. At All-Star Weekend, Collins participated in the Rising Stars game and Slam Dunk competition.

As a rookie in 2017-18, Collins was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.1 minutes (.576 FG%, .340 3FG%, .715 FT%) in 74 contests (26 starts), ranking seventh in the NBA in FG%, t25th in bpg and 33rd in rpg. He led all rookies in offensive rebounds (176), ranked second in FG% and bpg, third in rpg, fifth in double-doubles (11) and 11th in ppg. During All-Star Weekend, he participated in the Rising Stars game.