Atlanta Hawks Name Nate McMillan Assistant Coach

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today announced the hiring of Nate McMillan as an Assistant Coach on Head Coach Lloyd Pierce’s staff. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

McMillan, former Head Coach with Seattle (2000-05), Portland (2005-12) and Indiana (2016-20), has led his teams to a 661-588 (.529) mark in 1,249 career regular season games, and has 53 games of postseason coaching experience. Last season, the Pacers finished 45-28 (.616), second in the Central Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference. In his four years with Indiana, the club recorded a 183-136 mark (.574), advancing to the playoffs each season.

“I reached out to Nate after he became available and we’ve had extensive conversations centering around the value, expertise and experience he would add as we look to progress next season. This is a unique opportunity that will benefit me, our coaching staff and our entire roster,” said Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce.

“In his 16 years as a successful NBA head coach, his teams have emulated his playing style and personality. They’ve always been disciplined, competitive, played together and won at a high level. I have great respect for Nate as a man and as a coach, and I feel fortunate to welcome him to our staff and to the Hawks.”

After playing collegiately at North Carolina State, McMillan was drafted 30th overall by Seattle in the 1986 NBA Draft, spending his entire NBA career with the Sonics before having his number (10) retired. He ranks second in franchise history in assists and steals, and ranks in the Top 10 in several other categories. He was twice named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team (1994 and 1995), leading the league in steals in 1994-95 (2.96 spg). He reached the postseason 11 times in his 12 seasons.

He was named Seattle’s interim Head Coach in 2000, eventually becoming the team’s permanent Head Coach until 2005, when he took over in Portland. He recorded a 212-183 mark (.537) with the Sonics and a 266-269 record (.497) with the Blazers, reaching the postseason in his final three full seasons in Portland.

McMillan has also served as an Assistant Coach on the U.S. National Team, where he earned gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, as well as the 2006 FIBA World Championships.

A Raleigh, NC native, McMillan and his wife Michelle have two children, Jamelle and Brittany.