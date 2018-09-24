Atlanta Hawks Injury Updates

ATLANTA -- Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He is currently symptom free and progressing as expected. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 25th and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Center Dewayne Dedmon, diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his left ankle on Sept. 4th, continues to progress in his recovery as he enters his second week of weight-bearing rehabilitation. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Guard/forward Daniel Hamilton presented with symptoms of a shoulder injury earlier in September. An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Sept. 11th revealed a tear in his right rotator cuff. He has elected a non-surgical treatment plan, and has begun a rehab plan on court. He will be reviewed by the medical team in one week and his rehab/return to play will progress as tolerated.

Guard Jeremy Lin continues his recovery from a ruptured patella tendon of the right knee suffered on Oct. 18th, 2017. He has returned to regular basketball activities with limited restrictions and is expected to participate in training camp.

Forward Omari Spellman experienced left shin soreness during a workout last week. An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex confirmed soft tissue inflammation. He will be listed as out for the next 7-10 days followed by a gradual return to activity, and his status will be updated as appropriate.