Hawks Injury Update: De'Andre Hunter
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE/ Getty Images
Forward De’Andre Hunter, who has missed the last four games due to right knee discomfort caused by wear and tear, will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure on Monday at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond, the Hawks’ team orthopaedist. An update on Hunter’s recovery plan will be provided approximately two weeks following the surgery.
