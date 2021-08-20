Atlanta Hawks to Host Dallas Mavericks on Opening Night Presented by State Farm on Oct. 21

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Hawks open the 2021-22 season on Thursday, Oct. 21 at State Farm Arena against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m.) in a nationally-televised game on TNT on Opening Night Presented by State Farm, the National Basketball Association announced today.

Coming off a Southeast Division title and a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the team’s second trip since moving to Atlanta in 1968, the Hawks are scheduled to appear on national television 19 times, including four on TNT, nine on ESPN, one on ABC and five on NBA TV.

The Hawks will have a game on Christmas Day for the first time since 1989, appearing on one of the league’s marquee dates at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks (12 noon, ESPN). Additionally, Atlanta will once again host a contest on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17, against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (6 pm, TNT).

Some of the highlights of the early-season schedule include a Nov. 3 date at Brooklyn (7:30 pm, ESPN) and a West Coast trip in early November (Phoenix, Golden State, Utah and Denver between Nov. 6-12) followed by a five-game homestand vs. Milwaukee, Orlando, Boston, Charlotte and Oklahoma City.

Atlanta opens December with seven-of-10 at home, including a Dec. 3 home date with Philadelphia and home games vs. Brooklyn (Dec. 10, ESPN) and Denver (Dec. 17). Following the aforementioned Christmas Day matchup, the Hawks play a home-and-home set against the Bulls (Dec. 27 in Atlanta and Dec. 29 at Chicago).

The road game in Chicago marks the start of a season-long six-game road trip, including matchups at Cleveland (Dec. 31), Portland (Jan. 3), Sacramento (Jan. 5), LA Lakers (Jan. 7, ESPN) and LA Clippers (Jan. 9). The Knicks (Jan. 15), Celtics (Jan. 28) and Lakers (Jan. 30) come to Atlanta late in the month.

The Hawks play consecutive Sunday national TV games in February (Feb. 6 at Dallas on ESPN and Feb. 13 at Boston on ABC). The NBA All-Star Game is slated for Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Atlanta is scheduled for 15 games in March, including three consecutive Friday night home tilts at State Farm Arena (March 11 vs. LA Clippers, March 18 vs. Memphis and March 25 vs. Golden State) as well as a return to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks (March 22, TNT).

Atlanta’s regular season ends with road contests at Miami (Apr. 8) and Houston (Apr. 10).

The Hawks play 14 sets of back-to-backs this season, including two home/home, four home/road, five road/home and three road/road sets. Atlanta plays every Western Conference team twice and each Eastern Conference opponent four times, except Brooklyn and Milwaukee (two home/one road) as well as Detroit and Philadelphia (one home/two road).

All regionally available games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and will be available on BallySports.com as well as the Bally Sports app. Each regular season game is anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hawks LIVE. All games will also air on the Hawks’ radio flagship Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.

Secure big savings on tickets and get playoff priority this season with a 10-Game Pack, available now. You choose from four fan-favorite themed packs including All-Star, Weekend, Eastern or Western Conference. Buy now at Hawks.com/stack. If you want more flexibility, you can build a custom Flex Plan that allows you to choose your games, seats and price. Priority deposits are available at hawks.com/flex and plans go on sale Thursday, August 26. For single games, preseason tickets are available starting August 25, and you can sign up for an exclusive presale at Hawks.com/presale to receive priority access to purchase regular season single games alongside Chase Cardholders. Limited single game tickets go on sale September 2 at 12:00pm. For more information visit Hawks.com or call 1-866.715.1500.