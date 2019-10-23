Atlanta Hawks Claim Tyrone Wallace Off Waivers

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks claimed Tyrone Wallace off waivers, it was announced today. Wallace was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 21.

A 6’5” guard, Wallace saw action in 92 games (19 starts) over the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes. In 2017-18, Wallace played 26 contests (25 starts) for the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League and posted 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 33.2 minutes.

Wallace played 38 games (15 starts) for the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars in 2016-17, averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes.

A native of Bakersfield, CA, Wallace played four years of college basketball at California where he earned First Team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior and averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes for his career.

Wallace was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 60th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.