Atlanta Hawks Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has announced the 2018 preseason schedule as the team begins its celebration of 50 years in Atlanta, featuring home contests against the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs, as well as road games at Memphis, Oklahoma City (in Tulsa) and Miami.

As Philips Arena is in the final stage of transformation, the Hawks will play both preseason home games at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion for the second consecutive year. Atlanta also called the campus home from 1968-72 and for 25 contests from 1997-99.

Atlanta opens exhibition play with an Oct. 1 contest against the Pelicans before a two-game road trip at Memphis (Oct. 5) and Oklahoma City (in Tulsa, Oct. 7), where Hawks rookie Trae Young returns to play in his home state. Following a home matchup with the Spurs (Oct. 10), Atlanta travels to Miami to wrap up the preseason (Oct. 12).

FOX Sports Southeast is scheduled to televise three contests (Oct. 5 at Memphis, Oct. 10 vs. San Antonio and Oct. 12 at Miami). Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins will call the action, and all three games will also stream live on the FOX Sports app.

The Hawks’ radio flagship, 92.9 The Game, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman on the call, will broadcast two games – Oct. 5 at Memphis and Oct. 10 vs. San Antonio.

Tickets for the home preseason contests will be available at a later date.

The 2018 Hawks’ preseason schedule is listed below (Eastern Time):