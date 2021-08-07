Atlanta Hawks Acquire Delon Wright

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has acquired guard Delon Wright as part of a three-team transaction with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick go to Boston, while Sacramento receives Tristan Thompson. The second-round pick being conveyed is Portland’s own second-round pick that Atlanta had received from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade for Lou Williams on March 25, 2021.

“One of our priorities entering the offseason was to solidify the backup point guard spot. Delon is a consistent two-way guard who has been a part of several successful teams. We think he’s a great fit here.” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk. “I’d also like to thank Bruno and Kris for their contributions to the Hawks, and I want to wish them well as they continue their careers.”

Wright appeared in 63 games (39 starts) last season with Detroit and Sacramento, averaging career-highs of 10.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in a career-best 27.7 minutes (.463 FG%, .372 3FG%, .802 FT%). He scored 10-or-more points 30 times and 20-or-better six times, recording double figure assists twice. Wright ranked tied for seventh in the NBA in spg.

In 334 career regular season games (62 starts) with Toronto, Memphis, Dallas, Detroit and Sacramento, the 6’5 guard has compiled 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.3 minutes (.453 FG%, .350 3FG%, .792 FT%). In 32 postseason contests with the Raptors and Mavericks, he’s averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 12.5 minutes (.467 FG%, .400 3FG%, .756 FT%).

Selected by Toronto in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft, the native of Los Angeles played his final two collegiate seasons at Utah after transferring from City College of San Francisco. In 68 career games (all starts) with the Utes, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.8 minutes. He was the recipient of the 2015 Bob Cousy award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Wright earned All-Pac 12 First Team and Pac 12 All-Defensive Team honors in both of his seasons with Utah.

Wright’s brother, Dorell, played 11 seasons in the NBA with Miami, Golden State, Philadelphia and Portland.