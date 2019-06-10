2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Wednesday, June 12
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:
Wednesday, June 12:
Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210
Name is pronounced “o-SHAY Brey-SET” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent two seasons at Syracuse, and as a sophomore in 2018-19, averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes (34 starts) ▪ Was named ACC All-Freshman in 2017-18, setting the school’s freshman record for three throws made (174) and finishing fifth in the nation in minutes per game (38.1) ▪ Attended Findlay Prep (Henderson, NV) and Athlete Institute (Mono, Ontario) ▪ Born in Toronto.
Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227
First name is pronounced “KEE-vahr-ee-us” ▪ Played four years for the Gators, and as a senior, put up 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes (.673 FG%, .667 FT%), appearing in 36 games (35 starts) ▪ Finished his Florida career second in school history with 214 blocked shots, and was the first Gator to block 60-or-more shots in a season three times ▪ Attended Suwaneee High School in Live Oak, FL ▪ Mother, Verrice Hayes, is a U.S. Army Captain.
Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190
An early-entry candidate ▪ Started 32 games last season with Mega Bemax in Serbia, averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes ▪ Previously spent time with BCM Gravelines (France) ▪ Has played for France in multiple international competitions, including the 2017 U19 World Cup ▪ A native of Paris, France.
Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Last name is pronounced “WHY-ler Babb” ▪ Played three years at Iowa State after spending his freshman season at Arkansas ▪ As a senior in 2018-19, averaged 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes (.402 FG%, .356 3FG%, .768 FT%), starting 35 games ▪ Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention ▪ Attended Arlington Martin High School (Arlington, TX) in his hometown ▪ Brother, Chris, played for the Boston Celtics in 2013-14.
Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235
An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent two seasons with the Ducks, and as a sophomore in 2018-19, compiled 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks (third in the Pac-12) in 24.0 minutes (.589 FG%, .672 FT%), playing in 34 games (27 starts) ▪ Named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team both seasons ▪ Ranks third in Oregon history in blocked shots (166) ▪ Spent his first two high school seasons at Stagg High School (Stockton, CA) before transferring to Manteca High School (Manteca, CA) ▪ Also attended Trinity International School for one season after his senior year.
Tuesday, June 11:
Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199
Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220
Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211
Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220
KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215
Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218
Monday, June 10:
Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190
Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235
Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195
Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228
Sunday, June 9:
Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200
Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225
Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205
William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185
Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210
Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240
Friday, June 7
Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190
Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250
Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190
Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)
Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198
Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240
Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233
Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200
Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Friday, May 31 (Day ten)
Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205
Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195
Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255
Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236
Monday, May 20 (Day nine)
Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185
Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225
John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225
Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220
Friday, May 10 (Day eight)
Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250
CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200
Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215
Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210
Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)
Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218
Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250
Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)
Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194
Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245
Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215
Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)
Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217
Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228
Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230
Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198
Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205
Monday, May 6 (Day four)
Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222
Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220
Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205
Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230
Friday, May 3 (Day three)
Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247
Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227
Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191
Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205
D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)
Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188
Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260
Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205
Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270
Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)
Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175
Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230
Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230
Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175
Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234
Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225
