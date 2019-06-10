2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Wednesday, June 12

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Wednesday, June 12:

Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210

Name is pronounced “o-SHAY Brey-SET” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent two seasons at Syracuse, and as a sophomore in 2018-19, averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes (34 starts) ▪ Was named ACC All-Freshman in 2017-18, setting the school’s freshman record for three throws made (174) and finishing fifth in the nation in minutes per game (38.1) ▪ Attended Findlay Prep (Henderson, NV) and Athlete Institute (Mono, Ontario) ▪ Born in Toronto.

Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227

First name is pronounced “KEE-vahr-ee-us” ▪ Played four years for the Gators, and as a senior, put up 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes (.673 FG%, .667 FT%), appearing in 36 games (35 starts) ▪ Finished his Florida career second in school history with 214 blocked shots, and was the first Gator to block 60-or-more shots in a season three times ▪ Attended Suwaneee High School in Live Oak, FL ▪ Mother, Verrice Hayes, is a U.S. Army Captain.

Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190

An early-entry candidate ▪ Started 32 games last season with Mega Bemax in Serbia, averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes ▪ Previously spent time with BCM Gravelines (France) ▪ Has played for France in multiple international competitions, including the 2017 U19 World Cup ▪ A native of Paris, France.

Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Last name is pronounced “WHY-ler Babb” ▪ Played three years at Iowa State after spending his freshman season at Arkansas ▪ As a senior in 2018-19, averaged 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes (.402 FG%, .356 3FG%, .768 FT%), starting 35 games ▪ Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention ▪ Attended Arlington Martin High School (Arlington, TX) in his hometown ▪ Brother, Chris, played for the Boston Celtics in 2013-14.

Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235

An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent two seasons with the Ducks, and as a sophomore in 2018-19, compiled 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks (third in the Pac-12) in 24.0 minutes (.589 FG%, .672 FT%), playing in 34 games (27 starts) ▪ Named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team both seasons ▪ Ranks third in Oregon history in blocked shots (166) ▪ Spent his first two high school seasons at Stagg High School (Stockton, CA) before transferring to Manteca High School (Manteca, CA) ▪ Also attended Trinity International School for one season after his senior year.

Tuesday, June 11:

Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199

Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220

Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211

Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220

KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215

Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218

Monday, June 10:

Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190

Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235

Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228

Sunday, June 9:

Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200

Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225

Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205

William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185

Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210

Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240

Friday, June 7

Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190

Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250

Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190

Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198

Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233

Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200

Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Friday, May 31 (Day ten)

Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205

Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195

Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255

Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236

Monday, May 20 (Day nine)

Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225

Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225