2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Tuesday, June 11
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:
Tuesday, June 11:
Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199
An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons for the Hawks and as a redshirt sophomore in 2018-19, averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.6 minutes (.430 FG%, .356 3FG%, .845 FT%), appearing in 32 contests (31 starts) ▪ Led the A-10 with 609 points scored ▪ Named Second Team All-A-10 last season and A-10 All-Rookie in 2016-17 ▪ Became the fifth player in school history to score more than 1,000 points in two seasons (1,006) ▪ The Philadelphia, PA native played at St. Thomas More High School (CT) after transferring from George Washington High School in Philadelphia.
Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220
First name is pronounced “ZY-lin” ▪ Played one season for the Sun Devils after transferring from San Diego State ▪ In 2018-19, as a redshirt senior, averaged 12.1 points, a Pac-12 leading 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.4 minutes (.534 FG%, .440 3FG%, .618 FT%) ▪ Started all 34 contests ▪ Named First Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defense in 2018-19 ▪ Sat out the 2017-18 season in compliance with the NCAA transfer regulations ▪ The Phoenix, AZ native attended South Mountain High School in Phoenix.
Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211
An early-entry candidate ▪ Played one season for the Wildcats and as a freshman last season, averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.7 minutes (.461 FG%, .381 3FG%, .703 FT%), appearing in 37 contests (36 starts) ▪ Named 2018-19 SEC Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-SEC ▪ Named to the Preseason and Midseason Wooden Award watch lists ▪ The South Hill, VA native attended Oak Hill Academy (VA) and was tabbed the 2017-18 Virginia Gatorade High School Player of the Year.
Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220
First name is pronounced “nuh-SEER” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played one season for the Tar Heels and as a freshman, averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.2 minutes (.478 FG%, .770 FT%), appearing in 36 games ▪ The Orange Park, FL native attended Orlando Christian Prep and led the school to back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior ▪ Named Central Florida and 3-A State Player of the Year his senior season ▪ Named Most Valuable Player in the McDonald’s All-American Game after scoring 28 points and was also co-MVP in the Jordan Brand Classic after scoring 24 points.
KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215
An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons for the Cardinal and as a sophomore in 2018-19, averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes (.463 FG%, .368 3FG%, .671 FT%), appearing in 29 contests (all starts) ▪ Named First Team All-Pac-12 last season ▪ The Orange County, CA native attended Esperanza High School in Anaheim and guided them to their first CIF State Division II championship in school history (2017).
Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218
An early-entry candidate ▪ Played one season for the Trojans and averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.1 minutes (.471 FG%, .412 3FG%, .522 FT%), appearing in 21 contests (four starts) ▪ The South Seattle, WA native attended Rainer Beach High School (WA) and was named the No. 1 player in the state of Washington by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.
Monday, June 10:
Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190
Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235
Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195
Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228
Sunday, June 9:
Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200
Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225
Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205
William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185
Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210
Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240
Friday, June 7
Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190
Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250
Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190
Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)
Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198
Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240
Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233
Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200
Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Friday, May 31 (Day ten)
Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205
Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195
Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255
Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236
Monday, May 20 (Day nine)
Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185
Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225
John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225
Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220
Friday, May 10 (Day eight)
Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250
CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200
Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215
Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210
Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)
Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218
Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250
Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)
Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194
Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245
Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215
Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)
Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217
Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228
Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230
Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198
Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205
Monday, May 6 (Day four)
Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222
Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220
Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205
Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230
Friday, May 3 (Day three)
Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247
Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227
Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191
Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205
D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)
Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188
Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260
Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205
Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270
Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)
Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175
Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230
Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230
Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175
Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234
Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225
