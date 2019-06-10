2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Tuesday, June 11

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Tuesday, June 11:

Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons for the Hawks and as a redshirt sophomore in 2018-19, averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.6 minutes (.430 FG%, .356 3FG%, .845 FT%), appearing in 32 contests (31 starts) ▪ Led the A-10 with 609 points scored ▪ Named Second Team All-A-10 last season and A-10 All-Rookie in 2016-17 ▪ Became the fifth player in school history to score more than 1,000 points in two seasons (1,006) ▪ The Philadelphia, PA native played at St. Thomas More High School (CT) after transferring from George Washington High School in Philadelphia.

Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220

First name is pronounced “ZY-lin” ▪ Played one season for the Sun Devils after transferring from San Diego State ▪ In 2018-19, as a redshirt senior, averaged 12.1 points, a Pac-12 leading 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.4 minutes (.534 FG%, .440 3FG%, .618 FT%) ▪ Started all 34 contests ▪ Named First Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defense in 2018-19 ▪ Sat out the 2017-18 season in compliance with the NCAA transfer regulations ▪ The Phoenix, AZ native attended South Mountain High School in Phoenix.

Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played one season for the Wildcats and as a freshman last season, averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.7 minutes (.461 FG%, .381 3FG%, .703 FT%), appearing in 37 contests (36 starts) ▪ Named 2018-19 SEC Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-SEC ▪ Named to the Preseason and Midseason Wooden Award watch lists ▪ The South Hill, VA native attended Oak Hill Academy (VA) and was tabbed the 2017-18 Virginia Gatorade High School Player of the Year.

Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220

First name is pronounced “nuh-SEER” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played one season for the Tar Heels and as a freshman, averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.2 minutes (.478 FG%, .770 FT%), appearing in 36 games ▪ The Orange Park, FL native attended Orlando Christian Prep and led the school to back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior ▪ Named Central Florida and 3-A State Player of the Year his senior season ▪ Named Most Valuable Player in the McDonald’s All-American Game after scoring 28 points and was also co-MVP in the Jordan Brand Classic after scoring 24 points.

KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons for the Cardinal and as a sophomore in 2018-19, averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes (.463 FG%, .368 3FG%, .671 FT%), appearing in 29 contests (all starts) ▪ Named First Team All-Pac-12 last season ▪ The Orange County, CA native attended Esperanza High School in Anaheim and guided them to their first CIF State Division II championship in school history (2017).

Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played one season for the Trojans and averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.1 minutes (.471 FG%, .412 3FG%, .522 FT%), appearing in 21 contests (four starts) ▪ The South Seattle, WA native attended Rainer Beach High School (WA) and was named the No. 1 player in the state of Washington by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.

Monday, June 10:

Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190

Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235

Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228

Sunday, June 9:

Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200

Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225

Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205

William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185

Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210

Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240

Friday, June 7

Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190

Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250

Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190

Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198

Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233

Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200

Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Friday, May 31 (Day ten)

Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205

Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195

Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255

Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236

Monday, May 20 (Day nine)

Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225

Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225