2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Thursday, June 13
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:
Thursday, June 13:
Goga Bitadze (Mega Bemax) – Center – 6-11, 250
Name is pronounced “goga bit-TODD-zay” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Split time last season between Mega Bemax (Serbia) and Buduncost (Montenegro), and averaged 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 assists in 23.4 minutes (.571 FG%, .400 3FG%, .679 FT%), appearing in 51 games (29 starts) ▪ Named as the EuroLeague Rising Star in 2019 by EuroLeague head coaches, awarded to the top player in the league under the age of 22 on July 1 of the previous summer ▪ Born in Sagarejo, Georgia.
Jonathan Galloway (UC Irvine) – Forward – 6-10, 235
Played four years for UC Irvine, and as a senior this past season, put up 6.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes (.606 FG%, .607 FT%), appearing in 37 starts ▪ Became the first player to win the Big West Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, and named First Team All-Big West last season ▪ Finished his career as the Anteaters’ all-time leader in wins (98), games played (146) and rebounds (969) ▪ From Brentwood, CA and attended Salesian High School.
Rayjon Tucker (Arkansas Little Rock) – Guard – 6-5, 210
An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent last season, his junior campaign, at Arkansas Little Rock, where he averaged 20.3 points (fourth in the Conference), 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.6 minutes, hitting .491 FGs, .411 3FGs and .777 FTs (30 starts) ▪ Named All-Sun Belt Second Team ▪ Played his first two collegiate seasons at Florida Gulf Coast ▪ A McDonald’s All-American at Northside Christian Academy in his hometown of Charlotte, NC.
Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-2, 189
An early-entry candidate ▪ As a sophomore in 2018-19 named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.0 minutes (.415 FG%, .390 3FG%, .720 FT%), playing in 25 games (starting two) ▪ Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year ▪ Named to the Conference’s All-Freshman team in 2017-18 ▪ Helped lead Canada to the Gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt in 2017 ▪ Attended Oak Hill Academy (VA) ▪ A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
---
Wednesday, June 12:
Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210
Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227
Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Jordon Varnado (Troy) – Forward – 6-6, 230
Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235
Tuesday, June 11:
Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199
Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220
Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211
Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220
KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215
Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218
Monday, June 10:
Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190
Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235
Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195
Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228
Sunday, June 9:
Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200
Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225
Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205
William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185
Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210
Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240
Friday, June 7
Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190
Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250
Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190
Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)
Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198
Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240
Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233
Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200
Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Friday, May 31 (Day ten)
Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205
Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195
Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255
Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236
Monday, May 20 (Day nine)
Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185
Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225
John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225
Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220
Friday, May 10 (Day eight)
Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250
CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200
Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215
Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210
Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)
Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218
Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250
Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)
Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194
Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245
Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215
Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)
Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217
Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228
Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230
Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198
Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205
Monday, May 6 (Day four)
Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222
Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220
Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205
Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230
Friday, May 3 (Day three)
Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247
Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227
Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191
Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205
D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)
Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188
Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260
Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205
Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270
Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)
Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175
Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230
Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230
Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175
Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234
Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225
