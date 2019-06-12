2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Thursday, June 13

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Thursday, June 13:

Goga Bitadze (Mega Bemax) – Center – 6-11, 250

Name is pronounced “goga bit-TODD-zay” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Split time last season between Mega Bemax (Serbia) and Buduncost (Montenegro), and averaged 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 assists in 23.4 minutes (.571 FG%, .400 3FG%, .679 FT%), appearing in 51 games (29 starts) ▪ Named as the EuroLeague Rising Star in 2019 by EuroLeague head coaches, awarded to the top player in the league under the age of 22 on July 1 of the previous summer ▪ Born in Sagarejo, Georgia.

Jonathan Galloway (UC Irvine) – Forward – 6-10, 235

Played four years for UC Irvine, and as a senior this past season, put up 6.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes (.606 FG%, .607 FT%), appearing in 37 starts ▪ Became the first player to win the Big West Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, and named First Team All-Big West last season ▪ Finished his career as the Anteaters’ all-time leader in wins (98), games played (146) and rebounds (969) ▪ From Brentwood, CA and attended Salesian High School.

Rayjon Tucker (Arkansas Little Rock) – Guard – 6-5, 210

An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent last season, his junior campaign, at Arkansas Little Rock, where he averaged 20.3 points (fourth in the Conference), 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.6 minutes, hitting .491 FGs, .411 3FGs and .777 FTs (30 starts) ▪ Named All-Sun Belt Second Team ▪ Played his first two collegiate seasons at Florida Gulf Coast ▪ A McDonald’s All-American at Northside Christian Academy in his hometown of Charlotte, NC.

Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-2, 189

An early-entry candidate ▪ As a sophomore in 2018-19 named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.0 minutes (.415 FG%, .390 3FG%, .720 FT%), playing in 25 games (starting two) ▪ Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year ▪ Named to the Conference’s All-Freshman team in 2017-18 ▪ Helped lead Canada to the Gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt in 2017 ▪ Attended Oak Hill Academy (VA) ▪ A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

---

Wednesday, June 12:

Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210

Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227

Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Jordon Varnado (Troy) – Forward – 6-6, 230

Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235

Tuesday, June 11:

Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199

Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220

Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211

Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220

KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215

Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218

Monday, June 10:

Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190

Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235

Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228

Sunday, June 9:

Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200

Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225

Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205

William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185

Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210

Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240

Friday, June 7

Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190

Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250

Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190

Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198

Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233

Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200

Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Friday, May 31 (Day ten)

Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205

Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195

Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255

Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236

Monday, May 20 (Day nine)

Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225

Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225