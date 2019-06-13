2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Saturday, June 15

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Saturday, June 15:

Nicolas Claxton (Georgia) – Center, 6-11, 220

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons at University of Georgia, and as a sophomore, averaged 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes (.460 FG%, .641 FT%), starting all 32 games ▪ All-SEC Second Team ▪ SEC Academic Honor Roll in both of his seasons in Athens ▪ Ranked 10th nationally in blocks per game ▪ Both parents, Charles and Nicole, attended UGA and Charles was a four-year letterwinner (1992-95) and All-SEC performer in 1993 ▪ Attended Legacy Charter School in Greenville, SC.

Sekou Doumbouya (Limoges) – Forward, 6-8, 230

Name is pronounced “say-koo doom-BOO-yah” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played in 39 games (15 starts) this past season for Limoges in France, averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes (.478 FG%, .315 3FG%, .756 FT%) ▪ Previously played for Poitiers Basket 86 (France) ▪ Made his French national team debut at FIBA 2016 Europe U18 Championship in Turkey ▪ Attended the INSEP Sports Institute in Paris ▪ Born in Conakry, Guinea.

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

First name is pronounced “Eric” ▪ Played four seasons at Mississippi State, and as a senior last season, averaged 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes (.473 FG%, .429 3FG%, .701 FT%), appearing in 34 contests (20 starts) ▪ Ranked second on the team in rebounds per game (6.2) last season ▪ The Owensboro, KY native attended Owensboro High School and led them to the state championship in 2015.

Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State) – Forward, 6-10, 250

Name is pronounced “Fi-On-DU Cab-Egg-Nale” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ The ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year as a redshirt sophomore this past season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21.6 minutes (.502 FG%, .369 3FG%, .761 FT%), appearing in 37 contests ▪ All-ACC Tournament First Team ▪ Attended the Bosco Institute (IN) after graduating from Corpus Christi High School in Burlington, Ontario, Canada ▪ Nephew of Hawks and NBA legend, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo.

*Romeo Langford (Indiana) – Guard, 6-6, 215

* NOTE: LANGFORD WON’T PARTICIPATE IN WORKOUT, BUT WILL BE MEETING WITH TEAM *

An early-entry candidate ▪ Top freshman scorer in the B1G this past season (fifth nationally among freshmen), as he averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.1 minutes (.448 FG%, .722 FT%), starting all 32 games ▪ Named Third Team All-Conference ▪ Indiana Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year at New Albany (IN) High School in his hometown.

Naz Reid (LSU) – Forward, 6-10, 250

An early-entry candidate ▪ SEC All-Freshman this past season, averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes (.468 FG%, .333 3FG%, .727 FT%), appearing in 34 games (32 starts) ▪ Led the team in rebounding and was second in scoring ▪ Attended Roselle Catholic HS (NJ) and is from Asbury Park, NJ ▪ Participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Luka Samanic (Olimpija) – Forward, 6-10, 210

Last name is pronounced “SAH-mah-nitch” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played in 50 games, starting 23, this past season for Union Olimpija in Slovenia, and compiled 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes (.484 FG%, .338 3FG%, .722 FT%) ▪ Has also spent time with FC Barcelona ▪ Father, Marko, played professionally for 19 years ▪ Born in Zagreb, Croatia.

Friday, June 14:

PJ Washington (Kentucky) – Forward, 6-8, 228

Thursday, June 13:

Goga Bitadze (Mega Bemax) – Center – 6-11, 250

Jonathan Galloway (UC Irvine) – Forward – 6-10, 235

Kerwin Roach (Texas) – Guard – 6-4, 180

Rayjon Tucker (Arkansas Little Rock) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-2, 189

Wednesday, June 12:

Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210

Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227

Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Jordon Varnado (Troy) – Forward – 6-6, 230

Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235

Tuesday, June 11:

Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199

Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220

Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211

Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220

KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215

Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218

Monday, June 10:

Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190

Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235

Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228

Sunday, June 9:

Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200

Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225

Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205

William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185

Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210

Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240

Friday, June 7

Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190

Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250

Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190

Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198

Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233

Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200

Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Friday, May 31 (Day ten)

Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205

Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195

Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255

Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236

Monday, May 20 (Day nine)

Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225

Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225