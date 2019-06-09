2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Monday, June 10
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:
Monday, June 10:
Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180
An early-entry candidate ▪ Played three years at Tennessee, and last season as a junior, started 37 games and averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 32.9 minutes (.465 FG%, .355 3FG%, .835 FT%) ▪ All SEC Second Team and a Bob Cousy National Point Guard of the Year Finalist ▪ Set the Volunteers record for assist/turnover ratio for a season (2.91) and a career (2.70) ▪ Graduate of The Ensworth School in his hometown of Nashville.
Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190
Played 30 games last season for the Sydney Kings in Australia, averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.4 minutes (.451 FG%, .342 3FG%, .762 FT%) ▪ McDonald’s All-American and MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic in 2017 ▪ Helped lead La Lumiere High School (Laporte, IN) to a 27-1 record as a senior after starting at Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, MI ▪ Born in Saginaw, MI.
Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235
An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons at Miami (2016-17, 2017-18) and as a sophomore, averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes (.576 FG%, .689 FT%), starting all 32 games ▪ A McDonald’s All-American in 2016 at Miami (FL) Norland High School ▪ Cousin of Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson ▪ A native of Miami.
Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195
An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent two years at Michigan, and as a sophomore last season recorded 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes (.436 FG%, .369 3FG%, .833 FT%), playing and starting in 37 contests ▪ All-Big Ten Honorable Mention performer ▪ Helped the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Tournament championships ▪ Played final High School season at La Lumiere (Laporte, IN) after three years at Milwaukee King High School ▪ Born in Milwaukee.
Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Played four years for the Hokies, and as a senior last season, put in 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.5 minutes, starting 20 of his 24 games played (.473 FG%, .418 3FG%, .811 FT) ▪ Bob Cousy National Point Guard of the Year Finalist ▪ All-ACC Second Team in 2017-18 ▪ Attended Saint James High School in Hagerstown, MD, and was Gatorade Player of the Year for Maryland as a senior ▪ Parade All-American ▪ From Manassas, VA.
Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228
Spent four years at Kansas State, and last season as a senior, averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.4 minutes (25 starts), hitting .492 FGs, .418 3FGs and .789 FTs ▪ Named All-Big 12 First Team his final two seasons ▪ Finished 10th on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,510) and eighth in rebounding (685) ▪ A 2015 Parade All-American and Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year at St. John High School (KS), his hometown.
Sunday, June 9:
Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200
Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225
Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205
William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185
Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210
Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240
Friday, June 7
Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190
Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250
Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190
Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)
Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198
Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240
Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233
Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200
Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Friday, May 31 (Day ten)
Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205
Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195
Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255
Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236
Monday, May 20 (Day nine)
Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185
Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225
John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225
Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220
Friday, May 10 (Day eight)
Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250
CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200
Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215
Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210
Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)
Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218
Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250
Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)
Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194
Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245
Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215
Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)
Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217
Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228
Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230
Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198
Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205
Monday, May 6 (Day four)
Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222
Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220
Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205
Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230
Friday, May 3 (Day three)
Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247
Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227
Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191
Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205
D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)
Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188
Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260
Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205
Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270
Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)
Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175
Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230
Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230
Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175
Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234
Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225
