2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Monday, June 10

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Monday, June 10:

Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played three years at Tennessee, and last season as a junior, started 37 games and averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 32.9 minutes (.465 FG%, .355 3FG%, .835 FT%) ▪ All SEC Second Team and a Bob Cousy National Point Guard of the Year Finalist ▪ Set the Volunteers record for assist/turnover ratio for a season (2.91) and a career (2.70) ▪ Graduate of The Ensworth School in his hometown of Nashville.

Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190

Played 30 games last season for the Sydney Kings in Australia, averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.4 minutes (.451 FG%, .342 3FG%, .762 FT%) ▪ McDonald’s All-American and MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic in 2017 ▪ Helped lead La Lumiere High School (Laporte, IN) to a 27-1 record as a senior after starting at Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, MI ▪ Born in Saginaw, MI.

Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons at Miami (2016-17, 2017-18) and as a sophomore, averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes (.576 FG%, .689 FT%), starting all 32 games ▪ A McDonald’s All-American in 2016 at Miami (FL) Norland High School ▪ Cousin of Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson ▪ A native of Miami.

Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195

An early-entry candidate ▪ Spent two years at Michigan, and as a sophomore last season recorded 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes (.436 FG%, .369 3FG%, .833 FT%), playing and starting in 37 contests ▪ All-Big Ten Honorable Mention performer ▪ Helped the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Tournament championships ▪ Played final High School season at La Lumiere (Laporte, IN) after three years at Milwaukee King High School ▪ Born in Milwaukee.

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Played four years for the Hokies, and as a senior last season, put in 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.5 minutes, starting 20 of his 24 games played (.473 FG%, .418 3FG%, .811 FT) ▪ Bob Cousy National Point Guard of the Year Finalist ▪ All-ACC Second Team in 2017-18 ▪ Attended Saint James High School in Hagerstown, MD, and was Gatorade Player of the Year for Maryland as a senior ▪ Parade All-American ▪ From Manassas, VA.

Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228

Spent four years at Kansas State, and last season as a senior, averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.4 minutes (25 starts), hitting .492 FGs, .418 3FGs and .789 FTs ▪ Named All-Big 12 First Team his final two seasons ▪ Finished 10th on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,510) and eighth in rebounding (685) ▪ A 2015 Parade All-American and Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year at St. John High School (KS), his hometown.

Sunday, June 9:

Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200

Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225

Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205

William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185

Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210

Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240

Friday, June 7

Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190

Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250

Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190

Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198

Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233

Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200

Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Friday, May 31 (Day ten)

Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205

Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195

Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255

Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236

Monday, May 20 (Day nine)

Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225

Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225