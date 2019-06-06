2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Friday, June 7

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Friday, June 7

Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190

First name is pronounced “juh-LEEK” ▪ Played in seven games for Finland’s BC Nokia in 2018-19, averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.6 minutes (.441 FG%, .400 3FG%, .800 FT%) ▪ Prior to BC Nokia, played one season at North Carolina, where he appeared in 22 games (one start) and averaged 2.9 points and 1.6 assists in 9.7 minutes by 247Sports ▪ Ranked the No. 1 prep player in the state of South Carolina in 2017 ▪ A native of West Columbia, SC, he attended Gray Collegiate Academy ▪ Uncle is Thunder guard Raymond Felton.

Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Last name is pronounced “Hah-Miss” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons at Western Washington prior to transferring to Point Loma (San Diego, CA) ▪ In 36 games (35 starts) as a junior at Point Loma, posted 21.9 points and 5.8 rebounds (.533 FG%, .470 3FG%, .847 FT%) on his way to winning NABC Division II Player of the Year ▪ As a sophomore, named Second Team NABC, D2CCA All-West Region and unanimous First Team All-GNAC ▪ As a freshman, received honorable mention All-GNAC honors ▪ A native of Lynden, WA, where he attended Lynden Christian High School.

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250

Name is pronounced “SAG-uh-buh Kuh-NUH-teh” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played three seasons for the Mountaineers, appearing in eight games (seven starts) as a junior and posting 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes (.435 FG%, .391 3FG%, .813 FT%) ▪ As a sophomore, saw action in 36 contests (all starts) and averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 boards and 3.2 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game (.510 FG%, .790 FT%) ▪ In 2017-18, named to All-Big 12 Third Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team after finishing second in the country with 116 blocked shots (second-highest single-season total in WVU history) ▪ A native of Bamako, Mali ▪ Attended Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, PA ▪ Majored in Sport Management.

Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played one year at Kentucky before transferring to Michigan for two seasons ▪ Appeared in 34 games a redshirt junior (all starts) for the Wolverines and averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes (.431 FG%, .299 3FG%, .645 FT%) ▪ As a redshirt sophomore, named 2018 NCAA Tournament West Regional Most Outstanding Player, was a member of 2018 NCAA Tournament All-Region Team (West) and tied for the NCAA lead in games played (41) ▪ Native of Chicago, IL ▪ Graduated from St. Rita High School ▪ Enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts as a General Studies major.

Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Saw action in 22 games (seven starts) for KK Mega Bemax (Serbia) of Liga ABA in 2018-19, posting 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes ▪ Led Serbia to a Gold medal at the FIBA U18 European Championship in 2017 ▪ Was MVP as he averaged 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game ▪ Native of Belgrade, Serbia.

Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190

In 21 total appearances with s.Oliver Baskets in the Europe Cup (nine games) and German BBL (12 contests), averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.0 minutes (.443 FG%, .310 3FG%, .735 FT%) ▪ A native of Munich, Germany.

Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198

Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233

Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200

Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Friday, May 31 (Day ten)

Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215

Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180

Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205

Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195

Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255

Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236

Monday, May 20 (Day nine)

Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225

Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225