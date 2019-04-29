2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Day Two

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three years for the Eagles, and as a junior last season, averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in an NCAA-leading 39.4 minutes (.404 FG%, .374 3FG%, .761 FT%) across 31 games (30 starts) ▪ Has appeared in 98 contests (94 starts) through three seasons ▪ He earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2016-17, made the All-ACC Tournament Second Team in 2018 and was All-ACC Second Team in 2018-19 ▪ The Havelock, NC native attended Havelock High School ▪ Originally committed to the University of North Carolina to play football as a wide receiver.

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three seasons for the Cougars, and in 37 games (36 starts) as a junior, averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30.7 minutes (.405 FG%, .390 3FG%, .630 FT%) ▪ In 2018-19, was named to the All-AAC Second Team and the All-AAC Tournament First Team ▪ Led AAC in three-pointers made last season (121) and his 229 career triples are fourth all-time in the conference ▪ He is a native of Round Rock, Texas and attended McNeil High School ▪ Majoring in health.

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Last name is pronounced EE-knock ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Suited up for two seasons at the University of Connecticut before transferring to Louisville for his junior season ▪ In 34 games (14 starts) for the Cardinals, averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes (.528 FG%, .359 3FG%, .818 FT%) ▪ Majoring in sport communication ▪ A native of Norwalk, CT where he attended Norwalk High School for three years before transferring to St. Thomas More in Uncasville, CT ▪ Named the 2014-15 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior at St. Thomas More.

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes (.409 FG%, .338 3FG%, .732 FT%) as a senior for the Wolfpack last season, appearing in 34 games (33 starts) ▪ Transferred to Nevada for his junior and senior years after playing two seasons at North Carolina State ▪ In two seasons at Nevada, played in 70 games, starting 59, and averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes (.431 FG%, .366 3FG%, .740 FT%) ▪ Was MWC Player of the Year in 2017-18 ▪ In 2018-19, was named to the All-MWC First Team and MWC All-Defense Team ▪ Native of Mocksville, NC ▪ Played prep ball at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Appeared in 134 games (112 starts) during four years at Lipscomb, and as a senior last season, averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.1 minutes (.444 FG%, .403 3FG%, .860 FT%) ▪ In 2018-19, was named A-Sun Player of the Year, All-A-Sun First Team and All-A-Sun Tournament First Team ▪ Holds A-Sun records for career points (2,480), single-season 3FGM (116 last season) and career 3FGM (360) ▪ Led A-Sun in points per game in 2017-18 (21.7) and 2018-19 ▪ A native of Franklin, TN where he attended Franklin High School.

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played two years for the Buckeyes, and in his sophomore season, averaged 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.9 minutes (.500 FG%, .347 3FG%, .734 FT%) ▪ In his first year on campus, received Big Ten All-Freshman honors and was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week (12/4/17 and 1/22/18) ▪ As a sophomore, was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after leading OSU in scoring and rebounding, and was named Big Ten Player of the Week on 12/24/18 ▪ A native of Westerville, OH where he attended Westerville South High School and was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball, Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year and Ohio High School Basketball Association Player of the Year as a senior in 2017.

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225