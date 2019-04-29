2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Day Three

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played three seasons at William & Mary, and as a junior last season, averaged 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks in 30.6 minutes (.578 FG%, .732 FT%), appearing in 31 games ▪ Named one of five finalists for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and was also First Team All-CAA last season ▪ Knight was named the CAA Player of the Week three times during the 2018-19 season ▪ The Syracuse, NY native attended high school at Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire.

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

An early-entry candidate ▪ Averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 blocks in 31.6 minutes while starting all 32 contests for the Catamounts as a junior ▪ Named the 2018-19 AEC Player of the Year and was also named to the first team All-AEC and AEC All-Defense team last season ▪ Named the 2019 AEC Tournament MVP and the America East Rookie of the year in 2017 ▪ Attended Greece Athena High School in Rochester, NY.

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

An early-entry candidate ▪ Became the first Florida freshman to start every game of the season (36) since Bradley Beal did so in 2011-12 ▪ Averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes ▪ Named to the 2019 SEC All Freshman Team and was named SEC Freshman of the Week on 12/3/18 (Co-Freshman of the Week on 2/18/19) ▪ His 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked third in the SEC, while his 5.4 assists per game ranked fifth ▪ The Aurora, Ontario, Canada native helped lead Montverde Academy (FL) to a high school national championship at the 2018 Geico Nationals tournament.

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Pronunciation: KWOT NOY ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Appeared in 31 games (19 starts) for the Horned Frogs as a sophomore last season, and averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes (.430 FG%, .788 FT%) ▪ All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season ▪ Made six three-pointers in the NIT Quarterfinals against Creighton which is tied for the most by a TCU player in a postseason game ▪ Named Big 12 Player of the Week on 1/28/19 ▪ The Newcastle, Australia native competed at Montverde Academy (FL) in 2015-16 and earned a silver medal while playing for the Australian U17 national team.

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three seasons for the Panthers, and as a junior last season, averaged 18.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.7 minutes (.413 FG%, .660 FT%) ▪ Named to the First Team All-Sun Belt and First Team All-Sun Belt Tournament last season ▪ Named the 2017-18 Sun Belt Player of the Year after averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists his sophomore season ▪ The Gainesville, Georgia native played at Gainesville high school.

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

An early-entry candidate ▪ As a junior for the Bulldogs, averaged 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.6 minutes (.500 FG%, .438 3FG, .643 FT%) ▪ Named to the 2018-19 Preseason Watch List for the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award ▪ The Paris, France native attended the National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance in Paris ▪ Named MVP of the 2013 FIBA U16 Division A European Championships after averaging 14.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in the tournament.

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225