2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Day Six

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Played five seasons at Villanova, and as a senior last season, averaged a team-leading 18.6 points and added 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.1 minutes (.434 FG%, .367 3FG%, .749 FT%), starting all 36 contests for the Wildcats ▪ Named First Team All-Big East and First Team All-Big East Tournament last season ▪ Named 2019 Big East Tournament Most Valuable Player ▪ Ninth player in Villanova history to finish his career with 1,500 or more points and 300 or more assists ▪ The Baltimore, MD native attended Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore.

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Name is pronounced “JAV-in Duh-laury-eh” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three seasons for the Blue Devils, and as a junior last season, averaged 3.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.3 minutes (.747 FG%, .560 FT%) ▪ Appeared in 38 games last season, tied for the most by any ACC player ▪ The Shipman, VA native played at Saint Anne’s-Belfield High School and is the school’s all-time leader in rebounds and assists, ranking second on the all-time scoring list.

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played one season for the Bulldogs, and as a freshman, averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in 23.9 minutes (.502 FG%, .716 FT%), appearing in 34 games (18 starts) ▪ Named to the 2018-19 SEC All-Freshman team ▪ The Thomasville, GA native went to Thomasville High School and was a 2018 McDonald’s All-American.

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played the last two seasons at St. John’s after playing at Arizona his freshman season ▪ Sat out the 2016-17 season in compliance with NCAA transfer regulations ▪ Named the 2018-19 Big East Defensive Player of the year, and as a junior last season, averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.9 minutes (.462 FG%, .608 FT%), appearing in 34 games (33 starts) ▪ Ranked third on the team (seventh in Big East) in steals per game (1.5) and ranked 10th in the Big East with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio ▪ The Temecula, CA native played High School basketball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire after starting at Temecula Valley High School.

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Finished his collegiate career at DePaul after spending his first two seasons at Division II Lewis University (IL) ▪ Sat out the 2016-17 season in compliance with NCAA transfer regulations ▪ As a senior last season, averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 37.4 minutes (.429 FG%, .363 3FG%, .842 FT%), appearing in 35 contests (all starts) ▪ Named Second Team All-Big East last season ▪ Made 113 three-pointers last season, setting a DePaul record for made three’s in a season (previously 85) ▪ The Hickory Hills, Illinois native attended Stagg High School.

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Played four seasons at Kansas, and as a senior last season, averaged 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes (.476 FG%, .455 3FG%, .767 FT%), appearing in 23 contests (20 starts) ▪ Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the 2017-18 season ▪ Won a gold medal playing for Team USA in the 2015 World University Games ▪ The Memphis, TN native attended Douglass High School.

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225