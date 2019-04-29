2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Day Seven

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Silvio De Sousa (Kansas) – Forward – 6-9, 245

Last name is pronounced “deh-SOE-suh” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played the 2017-18 season at Kansas, where he averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 8.8 minutes, appearing in 20 games ▪ Joined the JayHawks after graduating from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL following the 2017 fall semester ▪ In the summer of 2017, represented Angola in the FIBA AfroBasket 2017 in Tunisia, helping lead his team to the quarterfinals ▪ Born in Luanda, Angola.

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played this past season as a freshman at Kansas, averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.4 minutes, starting all 36 games ▪ Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament selection at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 World Championships in leading USA to the gold medal ▪ A native of Houston, he led College Park (TX) to the Texas District 12-6A title and was Mr. Basketball in Texas ▪ His brother, Tyler Myers, plays for the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL.

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Played four years for the Hokies, and as a senior in 2018-19, averaged 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35.3 minutes, starting all 35 contests (.443 FG%, .391 3FG%, .812 FT%) ▪ Hit 75 three-pointers, ranking 13th in the ACC ▪ Played three years at Aquinas HS (Augusta, GA) ▪ Is the third all-time leading high school scorer in Georgia (3,024) ▪ Graduated in May, 2018 with a degree in communications.

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has spent three seasons at LSU, and in his junior season, put up 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.1 minutes (.421 FG%, .313 3FG%, .860 FT%) in 35 starts ▪ Second in the SEC in steals per game and free throw percentage ▪ Named 2nd Team All-SEC, and a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American ▪ Began high school at University High (Baton Rouge) before transferring to Findlay Prep for his senior year ▪ Major is pre-med/kinesiology.

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

An early-entry candidate ▪ Appeared in 37 games (36 starts) as a redshirt sophomore last season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes (.434 FG%, .370 3FG%, .867 FT%) ▪ Led the West Coast Conference with 97 three-pointers, and was eighth in scoring ▪ Named to the All-WCC First Team ▪ West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2017-18 ▪ A native of Chicago (Simeon Academy).

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Last name is pronounced “oh-set-COW-skee” ▪ Played his final two seasons at Texas after transferring from Tulane ▪ As a senior last season, put up 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 28.8 minutes, starting all 36 contests (.439 FG%, .312 3FG%, .750 FT%) ▪ Was the Most Valuable Player of the NIT, helping lead Texas to the title ▪ Attended JSerra Catholic HS (CA) and was born in San Diego, CA.

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225