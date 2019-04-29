2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Day Nine

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Monday, May 20 (Day nine)

Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185

An early-entry candidate ▪ As a freshman last season for the Jayhawks, averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.4 minutes (.482 FG%, .363 3FG%, .782 FT%) ▪ Started all 36 contests for Kansas ▪ Named Third Team All-Big 12 and First Team All-Big 12 Tournament last season ▪ Named 2018-19 Big 12 All-Freshman ▪ The Charlotte, NC native attended Providence Day School and is the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,607).

Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225

First name is pronounced “Eric” ▪ Played four seasons at Mississippi State, and as a senior last season, averaged 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes (.473 FG%, .429 3FG%, .701 FT%), appearing in 34 contests (20 starts) ▪ Ranked second on the team in rebounds per game (6.2) last season ▪ The Owensboro, KY native attended Owensboro High School and led them to the state championship in 2015, their first since 1980.

John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Played four seasons for the Mastadons, and as a senior last season, averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.3 minutes (.546 FG%, .381 3FG%, .713 FT%) ▪ Started all 33 games for IPFW ▪ Named First Team All-Summit League all four seasons (2015-2019) ▪ Named NABC All-District First Team last season ▪ Named Summit League All-Tournament Team in each of the last two seasons ▪ All-time leading scorer at IPFW (2,065) ▪ Since 1992-93, only player in NCAA Division I with two seasons of 450 points, 200 rebounds, 150 assists and 60 steals ▪ The West Chicago, IL native attended West Chicago High School and is the leading scorer in school history (1,551 points).

Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three seasons at Oregon, and as a junior last season, averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 35.5 minutes (.418 FG%, .328 3FG%, .838 FT%) ▪ Led the NCAA in total minutes played (1,349), starting all 38 games for the Ducks last season ▪ Named 2019 Pac-12 Tournament MVP ▪ Ranks second in school history with 164 steals and fourth in school history with 487 assists ▪ Ranked second in the Pac-12 Conference with a team-leading 1.8 steals per game last season ▪ Only third player in program history with more than 1,000 career points, 400 career rebounds and 400 career assists ▪ The top player out of Oregon in 2016 played at his hometown West Linn High School and led the team to four consecutive state titles.

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three full seasons at Oregon State, and as a redshirt junior last season, averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 36.4 minutes (.483 FG%, .329 3FG%, .770 FT%), appearing in 30 games (all starts) ▪ Named First Team All-Pac 12 each of the last two seasons ▪ Finished second in the Pac-12 in scoring (20.8) and minutes (36.4), third in steals (1.7), fifth in rebounding (8.1) and ninth in assists (3.8) last season ▪ Scored 624 points last season, leading the Pac-12 in total points scored ▪ The Missoula, MT native attended Hellgate High School and is the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,580) ▪ Played for his father, Wayne, at Oregon State.

Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played one season at Dayton, and as a redshirt freshman last season, averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.5 minutes (.666 FG%, .524 3FG%, .713 FT%), appearing in 33 games (15 starts) ▪ Named 2018-19 A-10 Rookie of the Year ▪ Named First Team All-A-10 and All-Freshman last season ▪ Ranked fourth in the NCAA in FG% last season (.666) ▪ Set a Dayton school record with 83 dunks last season ▪ The Ossining, NY native played at Ossining High School before playing a prep season at Mt. Zion Prep (MD).

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225