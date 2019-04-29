2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Day Five

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Spent four years at Appalachian State, finishing first in school history in field goals made (712), second in points (2,067), third in three-pointers made (269) and tied for third in games played (126) ▪ As a senior, averaged a team-high 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.2 minutes, starting all 32 games (.441 FG%, .376 3FG% .815 FT%) ▪ Named to All-Sun Belt Second Team following his junior and senior years after making the all-league Third Team as a sophomore ▪ A native of Raleigh, NC ▪ Attended Knightdale High School in Raleigh before transferring to Huntington Prep (West Virginia) for his senior season ▪ Majoring in Criminal Justice.

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played the 2018-19 season at UCF after spending his first two seasons at Michigan ▪ Sat out 2016-17 (NCAA transfer rules) and 2017-18 (injury) ▪ As a redshirt junior last season, earned Second Team All-Conference honors by The American after compiling 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes (.463 FG%, .403 3FG%, .835 FT%) ▪ In 2018-19, ranked third in the conference in FT%, third in 3FG%, ninth in 3FGM per game (2.2) ▪ Graduated from Palo Alto High School (CA) in 2013 and attended New Hampton Prep (NH) prior to enrolling at Michigan.

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Name is pronounced “Mama-DEE, DEE-ah-KEE-tay” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three seasons for the Cavaliers, and as a junior this past season, compiled 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 21.8 minutes (.550 FG%, .700 FT%), appearing in 38 games (22 starts) ▪ In 2018-19, tied for the ACC lead in games played, ranked third in the ACC in total blocks (63) and finished seventh in FG% ▪ A native of Conakry, Guinea, Africa ▪ Attended Blue Ridge School (VA) for high school, leading them to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship and Virginia Independent Conference title in 2014-15.

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

A four-year player, Porter finished his collegiate career as a graduate transfer for the Wolfpack and averaged 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in 17.4 minutes (.601 FG%, .637 FG%) across 34 games (all starts) ▪ Began his career at George Mason (2014-15) before playing two years at Old Dominion (2016-18) ▪ Led the MWC in 2-pt FG% last season (.625) and finished sixth in total blocks (28) and blocks per game ▪ A native of Woodbridge, VA ▪ Attended Potomac High School (VA), where he earned all-state honors as a junior and was co-Virginia Player of the Year as a senior.

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Last name is pronounced “SHAY-ock” ▪ A four-year player, started all 34 games as a redshirt senior last season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.9 minutes (.496 FG%, .386 3FG%, .878 FT%) ▪ In 2018-19, named an AP All-American Honorable Mention and Julius Erving Award Finalist, named to the All-Big 12 First Team, All-Big 12 Tournament First Team, and awarded the Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player ▪ Last season, ranked second in the Big 12 in FG%, third in FGM (229), fourth in FTM (108) and fifth in 3FGM (71) ▪ Played three seasons at the University of Virginia before transferring to Iowa State ▪ Majoring in Liberal Studies ▪ One of five children, his father, Markur, played college basketball at Dayton, his sister, Yar, played collegiately at Detroit and his brother, Shayok, played at UMKC and Bradley ▪ A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada ▪ Attended Blair Academy (NJ) for his final two high school seasons, earning New Jersey Prep Player of the Year as a senior.

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

A four-year player for Mississippi State, where he put in 18.5 points (second in the SEC), 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals (seventh in the SEC) in 34.0 minutes as a senior (.508 FG%, .396 3FG%, .809 FT%) in 34 games, all starts ▪ Named First Team All-SEC in 2018-19, was All-SEC Second Team as a sophomore and junior, and was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team after his first season ▪ Ranks ninth in SEC history in career FGM (706) and 10th on the conference’s all-time leading scorers list (2,012 points) ▪ From Canton, MS and attended Velma Jackson High School, leading them to three consecutive 3A state titles.

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225