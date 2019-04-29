2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Day Eight

The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:

Friday, May 10 (Day eight)

Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250

An early-entry candidate ▪ Played three seasons at Iowa, and as a junior, averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.8 minutes per contest (.510 FG%, .644 FT%) across 33 games (all starts) ▪ In 2018-19, led the Hawkeyes in scoring, rebounding and double-doubles (six) en route to being named Second Team All-Big Ten by media and Third Team All-Big Ten by coaches ▪ As a sophomore, posted the Big Ten’s third-highest FG% (.510) ▪ In 2016-17, selected to Big Ten All-Freshman team ▪ A native of St. Louis, MO, where he attended Chaminade College Preparatory School ▪ Majoring in Communication Studies.

CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played one season for the Cougars, appearing in 32 games (team-high 28 starts) and posting 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.0 minutes (.436 FG%, .414 FT%, .661 FT%) ▪ Named Pac-12 All-Freshman in his first year on campus after finishing second amongst conference freshmen in scoring and rebounding ▪ Scored 471 points, setting a single-season WSU freshman scoring record ▪ A native of Seattle, where he attended Cleveland High School and earned Associated Press and Tacoma News Tribune First Team All-State honors ▪ Intends to major in Civil Engineering.

Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215

Played four years for the Seminoles, and appeared in 37 games (36 starts) as a senior in 2018-19, averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.7 minutes (.505 FG%, .390 3FG%, .790 FT%) ▪ Named to 2019 All-ACC Tournament Second Team and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors for the second straight season ▪ As a junior, named to the 2018 NCAA Tournament All-Region Team (West) ▪ Shot .568 from the field in 2017-18, the third-highest mark in the ACC ▪ Has played the most games in the history FSU Men’s Basketball (140) ▪ Native of Lowell, MA ▪ Graduated from the Tilton School (NH), where he was the 2015 Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in New Hampshire, Class AA Player of the Year and All Class AA First Team ▪ Majoring in Social Science.

Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Played his redshirt senior season for the Red Raiders in 2018-19, starting all 38 contests and averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.0 minutes (.426 FG%, .386 3FG%, .782 FT%) ▪ Led Big 12 in total steals (70) and ranked 2nd in steals per game ▪ In his only year at Texas Tech, named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, received NCAA All-Tournament honors and named NCAA Tournament All-Region (West) ▪ Holds an undergraduate degree in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from South Dakota ▪ Also played at South Dakota (2016-18) and Air Force (2014-15) ▪ Attended Notre Dame College Prep (IL), where he received All-State recognition.

Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210

An early-entry candidate ▪ Name is pronounced “Ta-nor, N-gom” ▪ Has played two seasons for the Rams, appearing in 21 games (18 starts) as a sophomore in 2018-19, and averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and an OUA-leading 2.3 blocks in 19.0 minutes (.638 FG%, .813 FT%) ▪ Named to the OUA All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2017-18 ▪ A native of Dakar, Senegal where he attended IQRA Bilingual Academy ▪ Majoring in Arts & Contemporary Studies.

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195

An early-entry candidate ▪ Has played three seasons at Seton Hall, and as a junior last season, put up 23.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.0 minutes, starting all 34 contests (.447 FG%, .363 3FG%, .840 FT%) ▪ In 2018-19, named All-Big East First Team, All-Big East Tournament First Team and Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention ▪ As a junior, led Big East in FGM (252), ranked second in FTM (173), second in points per game and total points (784 – 10th in NCAA), second in steals (68) and steals per game (2.0), and third in 3FGM (107) ▪ As a sophomore, named the 2018 Big East Most Improved Player of the Year ▪ A native of Trenton, NJ, and graduated high school from South Kent School (CT).

Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)

Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210

Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218

Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250

Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)

Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194

Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245

Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205

Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215

Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)

Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217

Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205

Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228

Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230

Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205

Monday, May 6 (Day four)

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222

Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220

Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205

Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190

Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200

Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230

Friday, May 3 (Day three)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247

Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227

Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191

Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205

D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220

Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188

Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195

Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260

Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204

Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270

Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)

Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175

Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230

Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230

Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175

Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234

Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225