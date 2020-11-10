It’s Done: The NBA Returns December 22

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached an agreement in principle on the start of the 2020-21 season, as well as adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement. The agreement is subject to a vote by the league’s Board of Governors.

The parties have agreed in principle to start the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The season will feature a 72-game schedule released on a future date.

Key Dates:

Nov. 18 : Hawks select 6th and 50th in NBA Draft

: Hawks select 6th and 50th in NBA Draft Nov. 22 : Free Agency signings start at 12:01 pm

: Free Agency signings start at 12:01 pm Dec. 22: NBA Regular Season starts 72-game season

Visit NBA.com for the full release.