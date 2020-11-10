It’s Done: The NBA Returns December 22
Free agency signings to start Nov. 22, followed by a 72-game season beginning Dec. 22.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached an agreement in principle on the start of the 2020-21 season, as well as adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement. The agreement is subject to a vote by the league’s Board of Governors.
The parties have agreed in principle to start the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The season will feature a 72-game schedule released on a future date.
Key Dates:
- Nov. 18: Hawks select 6th and 50th in NBA Draft
- Nov. 22: Free Agency signings start at 12:01 pm
- Dec. 22: NBA Regular Season starts 72-game season
Visit NBA.com for the full release.
