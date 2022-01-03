NBA Announces Hawks Schedule Updates

ATLANTA – Due to games being postponed as players and staff entered the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, the NBA has announced the following updates to the Atlanta Hawks schedule.

The Hawks, who were originally slated to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Sunday, Dec. 19, will host the Cavs at State Farm Arena on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta’s home game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Jan. 24 will move to Thursday, March 3, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m., while the club’s home contest against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Feb. 1, will now take place on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets to the postponed matches will be able to use their tickets on the new dates.

In addition to the updated schedule, the Hawks’ home matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 3, will now be broadcast nationally on TNT, marking Atlanta’s fifth appearance on TNT this season. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.