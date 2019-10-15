More Than 60 Girls Participate in Hawks' Second Annual Her Time to Play Basketball Clinic

ATLANTA –- Earlier this morning, the Atlanta Hawks hosted their second annual Her Time To Play basketball clinic at Northside Youth Organization in Chastain Park, Atlanta. This second annual clinic is a part of Her Time To Play, a national initiative between the NBA and WNBA that recognizes the valuable role sports can play in the development of women as leaders in society. More than 60 girls, ages 7-14, participated in the clinic and were taught the importance of various life skills in addition to the fundamentals of the game.

“We are proud to organize an event where we can both champion and empower young female athletes,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “The lessons learned from playing the sport of basketball can become a fundamental part in the development of women as tomorrow’s leaders.”

During the clinic, participants improved their skills through a variety of basketball drills. Additionally, the Hawks invited a few special guest speakers including Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery as well as U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball National Team Athlete and Alpharetta-native Bailey Moody. These two speakers were on site to empower, challenge and inspire the girls, as well as develop them into stronger, more confident leaders both on and off the court. College Park Skyhawks Assistant General Manager Tori Miller was also on site at the clinic.

“I appreciate the Hawks for inviting me to be a part of this morning’s clinic,” said Montgomery. “The opportunity to share my personal story with these girls will hopefully make an impact as they continue to develop as both athletes and women.”

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Atlanta Dream will host a Her Time To Play basketball clinic at John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta. For more information, visit AtlantaDream.net.

For more information about the Hawks’ Lady Ballers program, visit Hawks.com/LadyBallers.