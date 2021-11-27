Lady Hawks Announce ‘Capsule Retail Collection’ Available Exclusively At The Hawks Shop Location Inside State Farm Arena

ATLANTA – Today, the Lady Hawks, a women’s auxiliary group comprised of the wives, significant others and mothers of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and management, announced a capsule retail collection in time for the holidays. All net proceeds from the capsule will benefit Dress for Success Atlanta. Dress for Success Atlanta is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Available exclusively at the West Hawks Shop across from Gate 5 near the top of Section 110 at State Farm Arena, the limited-edition capsule collection features four silhouettes that mix and match offering chic layering options for a fashion-forward fan. The cargo jacket features a gold-embellished Hawks’ logo on the left chest and a gold-embellished Atlanta Hawks wordmark in Old English Font across the back. These camo jackets were sourced from vintage army and navy surplus stores. NBA-licensed luxury sportswear brand Sportiqe produced all three sportswear pieces in the capsule. These three pieces includes a bone-colored premium luxury hoodie with the Atlanta wordmark in Old English Font across the front, a tie-dye fashion silhouette woman’s tank and tee with traditional Hawks’ branding in complimentary camouflage colors.

“We are thrilled to launch this special capsule retail collection to benefit Dress for Success Atlanta,” said Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. “Our relationship with this non-profit organization creates an opportunity for women who need to develop and enhance their hard and soft skills and help them gain meaningful employment and thrive professionally.”

As a continuation of this relationship, the Lady Hawks are scheduled to serve as mentors through a series of special Zoom sessions with Dress for Success Atlanta clients on their expertise in networking, communication skills and branding. In addition, they will conduct mock interviews helping give participating clients with a winning edge on acing their job interviews.

“Dress for Success Atlanta is honored to receive the support of the Lady Hawks as the mission of DFSA fits well within the mission of the Lady Hawks,” said Susan Bonds-McCulloch, Executive Director of Dress for Success Atlanta. “Having the Lady Hawks’ community support our clients; our clients are better able to build careers that in turn support the Atlanta community. We are grateful to be the beneficiary of this retail capsule collection and look forward to continuing to do more meaningful work with the Lady Hawks.”

The mission of the Lady Hawks is to enrich the Atlanta community through initiatives that serve and support women and youth. To ensure a meaningful community impact, the Lady Hawks prioritize recurring programming in conjunction with organizational partners that serve women and youth across Atlanta. For more information about the Lady Hawks, visit Hawks.com/LadyHawks.