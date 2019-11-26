Injury Update: Kevin Huerter Cleared For Modified On-Court Work, Return-To-Play Rehabilitation
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA- Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, who was diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain with an associated shoulder capsule strain on Nov. 14, was re-examined by team doctors at State Farm Arena last night. He has been cleared to begin modified on-court work and return-to-play rehabilitation. He will not play on the upcoming road trip and his status will be updated as appropriate.
