Injury Update: Kevin Huerter Cleared For Modified On-Court Work, Return-To-Play Rehabilitation

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 31: Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the Miami Heat on October 31, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Nov 26, 2019

ATLANTA- Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, who was diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain with an associated shoulder capsule strain on Nov. 14, was re-examined by team doctors at State Farm Arena last night. He has been cleared to begin modified on-court work and return-to-play rehabilitation. He will not play on the upcoming road trip and his status will be updated as appropriate.

