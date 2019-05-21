Kevin Huerter and Trae Young Named To NBA All-Rookie Teams

ATLANTA –- Atlanta Hawks guards Kevin Huerter and Trae Young were selected to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie teams, it was announced today. Huerter earned a Second Team berth, while Young was a unanimous First Team selection after receiving first-team votes on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. It marks the second straight year a Hawk has received All-Rookie recognition (John Collins earned Second Team honors last season). Atlanta last placed two players on the All-Rookie teams in 2005 (Josh Childress and Josh Smith).

In 75 games (59 starts), Huerter averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.3 minutes (.419 FG%, .385 3FG%, .732 FT%). Among qualifying rookies, he ranked third in three-point percentage (36th in the NBA), sixth in assists per game, seventh in steals per game, seventh in minutes per game, 10th in ppg and 12th in rebounds per game.

He is second in Hawks rookie history in three-pointers made (136) and tied for fifth in starts. He was second among all rookies (to Trae Young’s seven), recording six games with five-or-more triples. His 136 makes from long range are the sixth-most in league history by a rookie age 20 or younger.

On January 11 at Philadelphia, Huerter scored a career-best 29 points (career-high 11-17 FGs, 5-8 3FGs, 2-2 FTs) in 39 minutes.

Young completed his rookie campaign averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 30.9 minutes (.418 FG%, .324 3FG%, .829 FT%) in 81 starts, becoming one of two rookies in NBA history to reach 19.1 ppg/8.1 apg/3.7 rpg in a season (Oscar Robertson, 1960-61).

Among qualified rookies, he ranked first in assists per game, total assists (653) and points (1,549), second in points per game (34th in the NBA) and free throw percentage, third in minutes per game and sixth in steals per game (0.9). Young totalled seven 30-point, 10-assist games this season, the second-most by a rookie in league history (Oscar Robertson, 1960-61).

Young finished second in the NBA in total assists, also becoming the first rookie to lead his Conference in that category since Damon Stoudamire (Toronto) in 1995-96. The first-year guard recorded 30 double-doubles and 18 20-point/10-assist games this season, which led the Eastern Conference and trailed only Russell Westbrook and James Harden. He also became the first rookie in NBA history to record four games of at least 30 points, 10 assists and five three-pointers, surpassing Stephen Curry’s total of three in 2009-10.

The four-time Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month (November, January, February and March/April) is the first Hawks rookie to ever receive the award four times. Young was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on March 24 after averaging 25.3 points and 11.3 assists in three games, compiling three straight 20-point/10-assist games, becoming the only rookie this season to earn weekly player honors. He is Atlanta’s all-time rookie leader in assists and three-pointers made (156), ranking second in points and third in free throws made (343).

On February 15, in the Rising Stars, Young, along with teammate John Collins, helped Team USA to a 161-144 victory, recording 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 24 minutes.

On May 17, Young was named as one of three finalists for Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, which will be announced on Monday, June 24.