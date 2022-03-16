Trae's Impact on Game Plans

By KL Chouinard The Hawks are adapting to the defenses that are adapting to them.

As teams get ever more antsy in their attempts to limit Trae Young, who scored a combined 93 points in wins Sunday and Monday, they have changed their tactics when game-planning for the Hawks. And in turn, the Hawks are adapting back.

A case in point: With the Hawks holding a 5-point lead coming out of a timeout with 48 seconds left against Portland, Trae inbounded the ball to De'Andre Hunter. Trae ran at Hunter to get the ball back, but Hunter didn't give it to him.

Instead, Hunter pantomimed the pass, kept the ball and drove toward the rim as both defenders leaned in toward Trae.

"That was how we drew it up because we knew they were probably going to help off me and go to Trae," Hunter said of the fake handoff.

Hunter, who finished the game with 20 points, lofted up a floater over the help defense to clinch the win.

"He's just a threat everywhere that he is on the floor," Hunter said of Trae, "so he just makes it a lot easier on the other four guys on the court."

In his three previous seasons with John Collins and his one with Clint Capela. Trae proved that he and his roll man can handle a traditional pick-and-roll defense with ease. They redoubled that proof on a microcosmic level in playoff series against the 76ers and

Bucks before Trae hurt his foot. When the player guarding Trae fights through the screen to try to him and the big-man defender drifts back toward the rim, Trae has options.

Is there space behind the screen? Trae can pull up for three.

Did the defender fight over the screen to chase Trae from behind? If so, Trae can drive the lane and make a read from there. If the big comes forward to Trae, he throws a well-practiced oop. If the big sits back near the rim, Trae has a masterful floater game.

Opponents have decided that they don't like those options. They are trying new things, as evidenced by the defenses seen during this Hawks' three-game win streak.

"Oh yeah," Nate McMillan said when asked if teams had changed their tendencies. "They're mixing it up, but mostly their bigs are up. They're trapping more – mainly with Trae – than they were in the past."

McMillan noted that he did the same when he faced Trae as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers during Trae's first two seasons.

"We started out with our bigs up and we would trap Trae just to keep him thinking. We're seeing more traps this year than teams dropping their big."

With the bigger defender playing closer up to the screen, opponents have a number of options, and the Los Angeles Clippers ran through a number of those options Friday in the first half.

They tried switching, but that leaves Trae in space on a bigger, slower defender. They tried a zone for some possessions. They tried sending two defenders to trap Trae, but quick ball movement and sharp decisions can find cracks in the defense of the three remaining defenders.

After Trae finished the first half with 14 points and 7 assists, the Clippers tried going back to the traditional drop defense and had less success with it than they did with their first-half scheme swapping.

Indiana and Portland also mixed up their defenses during the homestand. But Trae always seems to have an answer. He has the iso game to make switches look like a bad option, but he also anticipates the right moments to "reject" the screen and bolt to open space in the opposite direction. There is even a counter to the counter! He can reject the screen then come back to it with a snatch-back.

When teams send two defenders to Trae, he is going to have to continue to rely on his teammates to make plays with the option of working back to the ball himself.

"I'm going to continue to believe in my teammates," Trae said, "and try to make the right read and live with the results that way."

It all adds up to a lot and close to what the Hawks need. Through games played Friday, the Hawks have the second-ranked offense in the NBA: 114.6 points per 100 possessions. Trae ranks fourth in the league in scoring and third in assists. But there is still the occasional growing pain as the Hawks adjust to a league that is adjusting to them. The clutch offense could be better late in games as the Hawks try to control the flow and tempo of the endgames in a way that they did late last season.

Meanwhile, we get to watch a maestro conduct an offensive masterclass. 93 total points in two nights is a rare feat. Trae was asked after the second game if he was tired.