Statement From The Atlanta Hawks On The Passing of Michael Gearon Sr.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement on the passing of Michael Gearon Sr.:

"The Atlanta Hawks are saddened to learn of the death of Michael Gearon Sr., who passed away on November 22 at the age of 87. A former Hawks owner, general manager (1977-79) and president (1977-86), Gearon Sr. spent almost 40 years in a variety of capacities with the club. A successful entrepreneur who retired from business at age 37, Gearon Sr. built one of the top real estate development companies in the country. Gearon & Company, which pioneered the concept of large-scale suburban office parks, was responsible for many of the business developments in Atlanta today, including the Coastal States Building and the Perimeter Center complex. A longtime associate and close friend of Ted Turner, Gearon Sr. was also a former director of Turner Broadcasting."

Statement from Atlanta Hawks Hall-of-Famer and Vice President of Basketball Dominique Wilkins:

“Michael Gearon Sr. was like a father to me and took care of me in every way. He and Hank Aaron convinced Ted Turner to trade for me and bring me to the Hawks in 1982, and forever changed my life. We talked at least three or four times a month for almost the last 40 years. Michael was a wonderful man and I will miss him.”