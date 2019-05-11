Hip-Hop Superstar 2 Chainz To Join The Ownership Group of College Park Skyhawks

COLLEGE PARK, GA -– The Atlanta Hawks have announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has agreed to join the ownership team of the Hawks’ new NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Born and raised in College Park, 2 Chainz will join an ownership group led by Principal Owner Tony Ressler and Vice Chair of the Board and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and adds to the group one of the most recognizable and respected leaders in the south Atlanta community.

“It’s exciting and a dream come TRU to be a part of a sports team, especially one in my community,” 2 Chainz said. “Being able to give back, create opportunities for the youth, inspire and show people what you can do if you believe in yourself and work hard makes this opportunity so meaningful to me.”

The Hawks and the “Rap or Go to the League” artist have collaborated multiple times in the past. 2 Chainz has performed as part of the popular Hawks In-game Concert Series twice, first in March 2015 and then again in December 2016. Each performance was paired with the release of special co-branded merchandise with both items ranking amongst the most popular items in the Hawks Shop and selling out quickly. Additionally, through the rapper’s The Real University (T.R.U.) record label, both visits resulted in funds and awareness raised for his philanthropic endeavors.

A regular at Hawks games, Epps excelled in high school on the court and off, playing basketball at North Clayton High School and finishing second in his class academically. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound rapper helped the Eagles win a state championship in 1993 as a sophomore, before earning a scholarship and playing collegiately at Alabama State University.

“College Park is a place where stars are born, and we are excited to welcome one of the city’s biggest - 2 Chainz - as an owner of the College Park Skyhawks. It is truly a perfect match. Nobody represents College Park better or is more invested in that community than him and his passion and knowledge for the game of basketball is well-documented. He will be a great ambassador for the Skyhawks - the next generation of College Park stars,” Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said.

Earlier today, the team also released the franchise’s logo. The profile of a sleek, gray Skyhawk rests center inside a red-outlined circle. Outside that inner circle, the words “College Park Skyhawks” are wrapped around in white print over a black background with a gold star on both sides of the Skyhawk.

The Skyhawks will begin play for the 2019-20 season at the all-new Gateway Center @ College Park, a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue with 5,000 seats for events such as concerts and convocations and 3,500 seats available for Skyhawks basketball games.

Fans can be the first to secure their season tickets for the inaugural 2019-20 College Park Skyhawks season with just a $25 deposit at CPSkyhawks.com/deposit. All fans placing deposits will receive a limited edition special co-branded 2 Chainz-College Park t-shirt upon purchase. For more information on the Skyhawks and how you can register for updates, please visit http://www.cpskyhawks.com.