Hawks Talon Gaming Club Announce Wesley Acuff As Team's First Manager & Head Coach

ATLANTA –- Hawks Talon Gaming Club, the NBA 2K League affiliate team of the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club, has announced Wesley Acuff as the team’s manager and head coach. Acuff will be the first full-time hire for Hawks Talon GC, which wasunveiled this past summer as one of the 2K league’s four expansion teams to join for the 2019 season. In September, the newly formed club chose power forward Dat Boy Shotz (Connor Rodrigues) with the first overall pick and center ARS0NAL x (Devon Peek) with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA 2K League Expansion Draft.

“We are very pleased to welcome Wesley Acuff to Hawks Talon GC,” Hawks Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy Samir Mayur said. “Wesley’s unique qualifications and extensive knowledge of the professional gaming community will help us create a winning culture that will deepen our connection with the next generation of Hawks fans.”

In his new role, Acuff will be primarily responsible for all aspects of team operations, including player personnel management and coaching strategy. That includes building out a full team of sixplayers and providing daily oversight of the gaming house and training facility.

“It’s an honor to join Hawks Talon GC,” Acuff said. “We already have a strong foundation with two of the league’s dominant big men in Dat Boy Shotz and ARS0NAL x, and I’m excited to draft and develop additional elite talent on our roster.”

Prior to joining Hawks Talon GC, Acuff was an accomplished NBA 2K player and finished in the top 250 out of more than 72,000 players who tried out for the NBA 2K League’s inaugural season. At the same, he spent the past decade in various content and production roles at Turner Sports and NBA Digital in Atlanta.

Acuff, a native of Detroit, Michigan, attended The Art Institute of California in Los Angeles and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Digital Film Making & Video Productions.