Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Partner With Intel Sports To Enhance Viewing Experience

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena have partnered with Intel Sports to provide fans with stunning immersive media experiences in-arena, on-air on FOX Sports Southeast and via digital/social media channels. The Intel True View platform delivers unique perspectives that regular cameras cannot capture. An array of 5K HD cameras are installed and mounted throughout the arena, which capture unique views and angles. Once the video is processed, the innovative system produces 360-degree highlights, freeze frames and exceptional views of the action, including from a player’s perspective, that are distributed to broadcast, digital and mobile platforms.

“We are excited to introduce this amazing innovation and continue enhancing the fan experience for Hawks fans everywhere,” said Andrew Saltzman, Chief Revenue Officer of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “Intel True View is the premier viewing technology in all of sports, and we are eager to work with Intel Sports on new and cutting-edge ways to showcase the incredible action displayed every game at State Farm Arena.”

Intel True View will complement and provide striking immersive media experiences for State Farm Arena’s scoreboard, the first continuous 360-degree video screen in the NBA, and corresponding corner video boards, each of which are HD-quality with 6mm LED video display technology.

“Intel Sports is excited to partner with the Atlanta Hawks to enhance the fan experience through innovative immersive media experiences in the state-of-the-art State Farm arena. The Hawks are a dynamic partner for Intel Sports because they are eager to experiment and push the boundaries of technology to provide new and compelling ways to engage their fans. Atlanta has a vibrant technology community with a loyal fan base that is ready for enhanced digital storytelling that Intel True View enables,” said Howard Wright, VP of Business Development, Intel Sports / Former Atlanta Hawk.

After undergoing a $200 million transformation, State Farm Arena reopened on Oct. 20th, 2018. As the venue celebrates its one-year anniversary, State Farm Arena has been recognized as a premier live sports and entertainment venue, being named No. 1 in Game Experience and Food and Beverage for the 2018-19 season by the NBA, as well as being awarded the KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year and winning both the IAVM 2019 Venue of Excellence and ALSD Spotlight Award for Best Premium Club Spaces.