Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Announce Largest Community Effort In Team's History With Million Meal Pack Initiative

ATLANTA – Earlier today the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm announced the biggest community initiative in the team’s history, a commitment to rally the community for a Million Meal Pack on Saturday, October 5 at State Farm Arena. At simultaneous interviews across all three Entercom radio morning shows - V-103’s The Morning Culture, 92.9 The Game’s John & Hugh and Star 94.1’s Jenn & Friends - it was revealed that more than 5,000 volunteers would be needed to help assemble the meals that will be distributed throughout the Atlanta metro area under the direction of Feeding Children Everywhere, an organization dedicated to creating a hunger-free world.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin, Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins, State Farm’s Enterprise Technology Executive DeWayne Griffin, Hawks E.V.P. of External Affairs, David Lee, Hawks V.P. of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter and CEO of Feeding Children Everywhere Dave Green were at the various shows to inspire their listening audiences and encourage them to volunteer for the project.

“The partnership between the Hawks and State Farm is rooted in a commitment to improving our community,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Lack of access to regular, nutritious meals is an issue for many Atlantans and we are urging the participation of our friends, fans, and the entire city to help us reach the goal of producing one million meal packs to help address this crucial need.”

The food assembly will require six 90-minute shifts with 700 – 900 volunteers each to reach the target number of meals. The meals from the event will be a shelf-stable, dried Jambalaya mix that yields 6 servings when prepared. The Hawks and State Farm are asking employee and community groups, schools, churches, sororities, fraternities and local businesses, along with individuals ages five and up to register for at least one shift during that day. Those in attendance will be volunteering alongside influencers from the worlds of sports, entertainment, government and business, during a family-fun filled day with music, performances, free swag, giveaways and more.

Every person that completes a volunteer shift will receive a voucher for a free pair of tickets to an upcoming Hawks home game. Exact game dates will be available following the release of the 2019 – 20 season schedule.

”Giving back and strengthening communities is deeply embedded in the State Farm culture.” said DeWayne Griffin, Enterprise Technology Executive at State Farm. Local State Farm agents and employees are excited to partner with the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta community to impact the realities of food insecurity by working together with thousands of volunteers to make sure one million of our neighbors receive a good meal.”

Statistics provided by Feeding Children Everywhere show that one in four children in Atlanta are facing hunger, while the number of high poverty neighborhoods in metro Atlanta has tripled since 2000, as the population has grown.

Nearly a year ago the Hawks and State Farm announced their official partnership when the largest auto insurer in the U.S. became the new naming rights partner of the NBA team’s home venue, formerly known as Philips Arena. Since the inception of the relationship, the two brands have been focused on creating small acts that collectively have a massive impact, as part of the State Farm Neighborhood of Good.

VOLUNTEER NOW at hawks.com/mealpack. Showing up for just 90 minutes on October 5 will make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of Atlantans.