Atlanta Hawks Sign Marcus Derrickson

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Marcus Derrickson, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In 11 games last season with the Golden State Warriors, Derrickson averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.1 minutes (.485 FG%, .500 3FG%, .800 FT%). In 35 games (all starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, he compiled 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.2 minutes (.467 FG%, .421 3FG%, .841 FT%).

The 6’7” forward signed a contract with Golden State on Aug. 13, 2018, and had that deal converted into a two-way contract on Oct. 13, 2018.

Derrickson played three collegiate seasons at Georgetown, and in 29 games (all starts) as a junior in 2017-18, averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.0 minutes (.505 FG%, .465 3FG%, .863 FT%) en route to All-Big East Second Team honors.

After spending three years at Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, VA, Derrickson finished his prep career at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, where he led the Bobcats to a National Prep Championship in 2015.