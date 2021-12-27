Hawks Sign Chaundee Brown Jr. to 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of guard Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Earlier this season, Brown was with the Los Angeles Lakers where he appeared in two games on a two-way contract. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-5 guard saw action in five Summer League contests with the Lakers and five preseason games. In those five preseason outings, he averaged 7.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes (.467 FG%, .455 3FG%, .714 FT%).

The Orlando, Fla., native has appeared in six games (all starts) with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League this season, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33.3 minutes (.446 FG%, .333 3FG%, .800 FT%).

Brown played collegiately at Wake Forest (2017-20) before transferring to Michigan (2020-21). During his senior season at Michigan, he helped lead the Wolverines to their fourth consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 and an appearance in the Elite Eight, en route to being named to the All-East Regional Team. Over his four-year collegiate career, Brown saw action in 112 games (77 starts), registering 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.6 minutes (.435 FG%, .352 3FG%, .812 FT%).

Brown, whose name is pronounced shawn-dee, will wear No. 45.