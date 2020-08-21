Hawks Secure #6 Pick In 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

2020 NBA Draft Lottery
SECAUCUS, NJ - AUGUST 20: Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum holds up the card of the Atlanta Hawks after they get the 6th overall pick in the NBA Draft during the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on August 20, 2020 at the NBA Entertainment Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Posted: Aug 21, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks secured the sixth overall pick at NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm, which was conducted earlier tonight. The Hawks entered tonight’s Lottery in the fourth position. Atlanta also owns a second-round pick, at number 50 overall.

The Hawks’ roster includes five players age 22-and-younger (Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish), with all five having been drafted or obtained on draft night over the last three years.

Since moving to Atlanta in 1968, the Hawks have selected at the sixth position twice, in 2000 and 2004.

NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 16.

