Hawks Request Waivers On A.J. Lawson, Sign Daquan Jeffries

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has requested waivers on guard A.J. Lawson and signed guard DaQuan Jeffries. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Jeffries, 6’5, spent last season with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, averaging 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.9 minutes (.417 FG%, .875 FT%) in 31 games (five starts). In 44 career contests (five starts) over two seasons, the Tulsa product has averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes (.438 FG%, .857 FT%).

Undrafted in 2019, Jeffries spent time at Oral Roberts and Western Texas before finishing at Tulsa from 2017-19. He is a native of Edmond, OK. His first name is pronounced Dah-QUAN.