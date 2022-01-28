Hawks Recognize Zenith Houston with 'Forever 404 Honors Presented By Sharecare'

ATLANTA – Prior to Friday evening’s Atlanta Hawks game, the Hawks announced Zenith Houston, former Director of Posse Atlanta, as the eighth recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing on 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, are recognizing 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. On these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear their 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

Zenith Houston is a philanthropic leader with more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. Houston served for more than 10 years as the Director of The Posse Foundation, which identifies high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.

“I am incredibly humbled by this honor and recognition for what has been lifelong passion to develop young leaders and ensure equity in education,” said Zenith Houston. “As I continue my commitment to the Atlanta community to impact educational inequities and further close the opportunity gap. It is an honor to stand alongside the Atlanta Hawks and Sharecare in this work and be recognized among a dynamic group of Forever 404 Honorees.”

Houston is an active social impact advocate, previously serving in leadership roles at National Jewish Health, Meharry Medical College, Doris and Alex Jewish Community High School, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and The Wonder Foundation. She has been recognized through several awards and programs including the Atlanta Business League’s ‘Top 100 Black Women of Influence,’ United Way’s ‘Volunteer Improvement Program,’ Golf Women Mean Business’ ‘Outstanding Work in Youth Leadership Development,’ Chick-fil-A’s ‘True Inspiration Award,’ and Kenny Leon’s ‘True Color Theatre Company’s 52 Weeks of Women,’ featuring women leaders of color in education, the arts, politics, religion, law, and nonprofit organizations.

To honor Zenith Houston’s continued impact in the Atlanta community, Sharecare will donate $1,000 to The Minerva Foundation, Inc. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also will receive four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

Learn more about the Hawks’ Forever 404 Honorees by visiting: Hawks.com/Forever.