Hawks Recognize Isabel González Whitaker with ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare’

ATLANTA – Prior to Sunday evening’s Atlanta Hawks game, the Hawks announced Isabel González Whitaker, award-winning journalist and founder of the historic Sara J González Memorial Park in Atlanta, as the third recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing in 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, will recognize 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. On these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear its 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

Isabel González Whitaker is a senior fellow at Encore.org, the leading think tank on co-generational community and policy development, and she is also currently an advisor for the largest children’s healthcare charity in the world where she leads c-suite thought leadership and executive visibility efforts especially at the intersection of purpose. In addition, she is the co-author of Latin Chic: Entertaining with Style and Sass (HarperCollins) and executive producer of documentary short “Women in Music: Inspiring a Generation” featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama. In 2019, she co-edited and contributed the essay “Finding La Reina in Queen Bey” to Queen Bey: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (St. Martin’s Press), which received positive reviews in the New Times Review of Books, Time, Kirkus and more. Isabel is a frequent contributor to Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Oprah Daily and other national outlets.

“As a lifelong fan of the Hawks, this award is so incredibly meaningful to me and my family,” said González Whitaker. “The Hawks and their partner organizations have consistently demonstrated positive community impact in this dynamic and diverse city. I’m proud that the work we do helping others at the Sara J. González Memorial Park has been recognized by this important Atlanta institution.”

In 2018, Isabel González Whitaker was selected to be a Presidential Leadership Scholar by the offices of former Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. As a scholar, she debuted the first park in the state of Georgia to be named for a Latinx individual, the Sara J. González Memorial Park, which former President Clinton wrote “will have a lasting positive impact on the community [and] inspire all those who visit it in the years to come.” The Atlanta-based Park is dedicated to themes of diversity, inclusion, unity and equity and demonstrates these values through pan-generational, community-centric programming and design. For her efforts with the park, González Whitaker received the 2018 Cox Corporation and Trust for Public Land Heroes Award, 2018 Park Pride Inspiration Award, 2021 Newcomb Institute Honor for Community Service, and the 2021 Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award.

Sharecare will donate $1,000 to Park Pride, Atlanta’s leading park nonprofit and under which the Friends of Sara J. González Park operates, in honor of Isabel González Whitaker. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also will receive four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

