Hawks Recognize Goodr Founder Jasmine Crowe with ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare’

ATLANTA – Prior to Friday night’s Atlanta Hawks game, the Hawks announced Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO of Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, as the second recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing in 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, will recognize 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. Throughout these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear its 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

Jasmine Crowe is an award-winning social entrepreneur, children’s book author, TED speaker, and leader who is working to make the world a better place one cause at a time. Jasmine’s goal is to foster change and create awareness about the leading socioeconomic issues of today, including climate change, food waste, and hunger. In 2017, after years of feeding people experiencing homelessness from her own kitchen, Jasmine launched Goodr. Under Jasmine’s leadership, Goodr has redirected over 20 million pounds of surplus food from event centers, airports, and businesses to people who are impacted by food insecurity. Goodr has also developed an impactful partnership with the Atlanta Hawks to bring thousands of meals to families and students.

“I am so honored to be one of the ‘Forever 404’ award recipients,” said Jasmine Crowe. “I never hesitate to share how much Atlanta means to me and how much I love this city. It is truly incredible to be recognized in this way, especially by Sharecare and one of Goodr’s amazing partners, the Atlanta Hawks.”

In support the Goodr Foundation, Sharecare will donate $1,000 to the organization’s Neighborhood Eats program in honor of Jasmine Crowe. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also will receive four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

Learn more about the Hawks’ Forever 404 Honorees by visiting: Hawks.com/Forever.