Hawks Recognize EliYahu Ben Asa with ‘Forever 404 Honors Presented By Sharecare'

ATLANTA – Prior to Wednesday evening’s Atlanta Hawks game, the Hawks announced EliYahu Ben Asa, a second-generation farmer and owner of Atlanta Harvest, as the fifth recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing in 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, are recognizing 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. On these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear their 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

EliYahu Ben Asa is a second-generation farmer, photographer and media aficionado. At the age of 13, he and his father moved to Georgia to begin Local Lands Organically Grown Gardens, a family-owned and operated 40-acre organic farm that grows produce, vegetables and livestock in Dublin, Ga. Up until that point, most of his agricultural exposure came from a hydroponics setup and a few tomato plants in the family’s backyard. However, he always had faith in his father and knew they would be successful at whatever they pursued.

“My father is the backbone of our family,” said EliYahu Ben Asa. “He has taught and exposed me to skills I use every day in my service to the community; skills that I will continue to pass on to my children.”

EliYahu Ben Asa attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he majored in photography and videography but maintained his passion for farming and agriculture. He would spend his summers with his father at the farm during breaks from school; and now, nearly 10 years later, he owns and operates Atlanta Harvest, an urban farm reaching underserved communities with naturally grown fruits, vegetables and livestock produced in Ellenwood, Ga. His media skills are essential to the farm as media has become such a big part of becoming a successful business.

Sharecare will donate $1,000 to Atlanta Harvest to advance the efforts led by EliYahu Ben Asa. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also will receive four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

Learn more about the Hawks’ Forever 404 Honorees by visiting: Hawks.com/Forever.