Hawks Recognize Chaka Zulu with 'Forever 404 Honors Presented by Sharecare'

ATLANTA – Prior to Sunday’s Atlanta Hawks game, the Hawks announced Chaka Zulu, Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, as the ninth recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing on 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, are recognizing 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. On these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear their 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

Born into a talented family, Chaka Zulu recognized his love for music at an early age. Entering the scene as a background dancer and DJ, he later went to work for hip-hop station Hot 107.9, where he became a music director and manager to hip-hop artist Ludacris. Zulu founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records, the label, and Ebony Son Management, which has been home to many notable artists, including Ludacris, Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.

“It is an honor to serve and be appreciated by the city of Atlanta, that has given me so much,” said Chaka Zulu. “With such a rich history of men and women who have been celebrated and truly embody the spirit of the community being more important than the individual. My family and I Thank You for this honor!”

Beyond lending his talents to the music industry, Zulu is an advocate for community impact and young people who recognizes the importance of giving back to the community through mentorship and service to young artists.

To honor Chaka Zulu’s continued impact in the Atlanta community, Sharecare will donate $1,000 to the Ludacris Foundation. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also will receive four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

Learn more about the Hawks’ Forever 404 Honorees by visiting: Hawks.com/Forever.