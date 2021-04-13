Hawks Ranked 11th On Bleacher Report NBA Power Rankings List

The Hawks were on fire from three in their game against New Orleans. They went 20-of-31, including a perfect 11-of-11 in the third quarter. They finished the week shooting 43.2 percent from three. Bogdan Bogdanovic is in a groove right now, hitting at least three threes in seven of the Hawks' last eight games.

It has been 20 games since Nate McMillan took over the Hawks. They have gone 15-5 under him. They are averaging 113.9 points a game, shooting 39.8 percent from three. That has coincided with a good run of health, as Bogdanovic played all 20 games, Trae Young played 18 and Danilo Gallinari played 17.

The Hawks have vaulted into the race for home court in the Playoffs. The team is averaging 113.9 points a game and shooting 39.8 percent from the three.

