Atlanta Hawks Join Forces With Blazesports America To Celebrate Jr. NBA Week

ATLANTA – In celebration of Jr. NBA Week, the Atlanta Hawks announced additional support for BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program. Nearly 50 youth athletes, coaches and parents were invited to attend Thursday night’s final preseason game against the Miami Heat. During the third quarter, Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul presented a $20,000 donation on behalf of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation to BlazeSports America and its Executive Director Dawn Churi.

BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program is one of the nation’s fastest growing and most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the Southeast. Youth athletes aged 7-18 years old can participate in this seven-month program, which is part of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA).

“We are honored to continue our fantastic partnership with BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program by providing further resources to assist with items such as practice facility expenses, staff support, team uniforms, and equipment repair,” said Babul. “Jr. NBA Week allows us to spotlight our partnership and to celebrate the importance of growth and development of youth athletes through the power of our sport.”

This week marks the seventh anniversary of Jr. NBA Week, when the NBA and its teams and players join the youth basketball community in celebrating the impact basketball has on the development of young boys and girls both on and off the court. The Hawks continue to work diligently in the community to ensure all youth have access to equitable and safe youth basketball experiences that fosters their development and love of the game.

“We are extremely grateful to the Atlanta Hawks for their continued support of BlazeSports,” states Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. “It is partnerships such as theirs that allow us to offer life changing opportunities to youth athletes through adaptive sports and we are looking forward to helping many more athletes with their support.”

The Atlanta Hawks Foundation’s mission is to increase access for metro Atlanta’s youth to play, grow and learn life and leadership skills through basketball. To learn more about the Hawks’ work in the community including the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, visit Hawks.com/community.