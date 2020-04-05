Hawks Partner with Goodr, State Farm, and Atlanta Parks & Rec to Fight Food Insecurity
Atlanta families and senior citizens in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood of Atlanta will be provided access to free food through a partnership with Goodr, the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm, and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation to help fight local food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. To date, this partnership has provided more than 1,100 Metro Atlanta families with the equivalent of two weeks’ worth of groceries.
