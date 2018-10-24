Hawks To Open State Farm Arena With Historic First Game Against Mavericks On Wednesday, Oct. 24th

ATLANTA -– Fans are encouraged to arrive extra early and be in their seats as the Atlanta Hawks have special pregame ceremonies and performances for the historic first game at the all-new State Farm Arena.

Promptly at 7:05 p.m., Grammy award-winning Southern Rock group, Zac Brown Band, will perform the National Anthem and later that night, Atlanta’s own multi-platinum hip-hop artist, Future, is set to take over center-court at both halftime and postgame. Fans planning to attend the game will also receive a free “Tomorrow Starts Today” shirt and a free light-up wristband at their seats courtesy of State Farm.

With multiple events taking place downtown, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. The arena provides convenient access to public transportation, with a MARTA stop located just feet away from the arena entrance. Fans are also encouraged to use Waze App for instructions directly to their requested parking lot. If fans are coming via rideshare, State Farm Arena provides a convenient pick up zone for Uber and Lyft riders. Updated information about parking and directions can be found at https://www.statefarmarena.com/parking.

State Farm Arena played host to two major events over the weekend, a “Welcome to the Neighborhood” Open House Party on Saturday, Oct. 20 and the sold-out So So Def 25th Anniversary concert on Sunday, Oct. 21. Fans, concertgoers and media alike left rave reviews of the next-generation venue. Among all the changes made to State Farm Arena, some of the most notable are Zac Brown’s Social Club, the Topgolf Swing Suites and Killer Mike’s SWAG Shop (a four-chair barbershop). Those in attendance will be able to enjoy fresh and affordable menu items and faster service throughout the arena and are welcome to experience new food offerings such as fan-friendly pricing for 12 popular menu items under $5.

Game Presentation Timeline

7:05:00 - Welcome

7:05:30 - State Farm Honorary Game Ball Presentation

7:06:00 - Player Address

7:06:30- Moment of Silence- Paul Allen

7:07:00 - National Anthem by Zac Brown Band

7:09:00 - Visiting Team Introduction

7:09:30 - Hawks Introduction Video

7:11:00 - Hawks Team Introductions

7:13:30 - Lights Up

7:15:00 - Tip Off

Doors open at 5:30pm and the game tips off at 7pm. Tickets are available at Hawks.com.

Fans can watch the game on FOXSports Southeast, the FOXSports App and ESPN or listen on 92.9 The Game. Check your local listing for channels.