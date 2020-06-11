ATLANTA HAWKS LAUNCH ‘HAWKS AT HOME’ VIRTUAL SUMMER EXPERIENCE FOR YOUNG BASKETBALL PLAYERS AND FANS

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Hawks launched Hawks at Home, an innovative online program created to educate and help youth stay active during this time of social distancing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks have transitioned to a virtual summer camp format that will allow kids across the state of Georgia and beyond to learn basketball skills from Atlanta Hawks coaches, players, and Hawks Basketball Academy instructors, all from the comfort of their own homes.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Hawks at Home program for youth in an innovative way that can reach thousands of young basketball fans,” said Atlanta Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development, Jon Babul. “This platform allows us to impact more kids than we could have during a usual summer and provide them with valuable content that focuses on education, improving skillset and overall health and wellness.”

The Hawks at Home platform will provide more than just basketball skills. In addition, youth will find dance instruction videos from the ATL Hawks Dancers and coloring sheets and activities from the Squawk Squad (the team’s official Kid’s Club) and the College Park Skyhawks (the team’s official G League affiliate). Fitness workouts and content from partners around the league including the Jr. NBA, YMCA and more will also be included.

As an organization, and as a part of the Atlanta community, the Hawks are committed to combatting systemic racism at all levels, therefore the Hawks at Home platform will also feature content that focuses on race relations. Through basketball, and by teaching children empathy, respect and how to work together as a team, we hope that we can help to dissolve these issues within the next generation. Recognizing that these conversations are not easy, the Hawks at Home platform will provide resources to help guide both parents and children through those sometimes difficult conversations.

The online platform will offer STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities for youth as well. The Hawks partnered with the Children’s Museum of Atlanta to provide content around the science of basketball. Museum science educator, Professor Labcoat, will answer questions like: Why do basketballs bounce? and How does a basketball spin on your finger?

“At the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, we are firm believers that youth learn best through the power of play,” said the Museum’s Executive Director Jane Turner. “This summer, we’re honored to team up with the Atlanta Hawks to help families in our community stay safe, stay active and stay engaged.”

To ensure that they have access to the proper equipment, youth who were previously registered for the now cancelled Jr. Hawks Summer Camp will receive basketball kits, delivered by UPS, to assist with the different drills and activities provided via the Hawks at Home platform. The kits include a Jr. Hawks uniform (jersey and shorts), a Hawks basketball and basketball pump, a skills and drills worksheet and a certificate of participation.

The Hawks at Home Newsletter gives kids exclusive access to content including live Zoom session conversations and training with Hawks players, coaches, alumni and more. Parents and guardians can sign their kids up for the newsletter by visiting hawks.com/hawksathome.

For more information about the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy, visit basketballacademy.hawks.com.