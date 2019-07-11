Atlanta Hawks To Host New Orleans Pelicans In Preason Opener October 7 At State Farm Arena

ATLANTA- The Atlanta Hawks today announced that the team will host the New Orleans Pelicans in the Hawks' preseason opener at State Farm Arena on Oct. 7 (7:30 p.m.).

Four of the top 10 players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft are scheduled to make their preseason debuts. First-year Hawks De'Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall), Cam Reddish (No. 10 overall) and Bruno Fernando (No. 34 overall) will face off against New Orleans' rookies Zion Williamson (No. 1 overall pick), Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17th overall). Reddish and Williamson were college teammates at Duke last season, helping the Blue Devils to a 32-6 finish, the No. 1 national ranking for much of the season and the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Atlanta's Trae Young (unanimous 2019 First Team All-Rookie), John Collins (back-to-back Rising Stars Participant) and Kevin Huerter (2019 Second Team All-Rookie selection) are also set to suit up in the club's first exhibition contest of 2019-20.

The game will be televised live on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed via the FOX Sports GO app. Local channel listings can be found here. The game will also air on the Hawks' radio flagship 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.

