Hawks To Host "Hiring Draft" Events To Open New 'True To You' Career Center

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are preparing for the return of a busy concert schedule and the 2021-22 Hawks’ basketball season by holding a three-day ‘Hiring Draft’ to open the new ‘True To You’ Career Center. The space will also serve as a workforce development center to assist the unemployed and underemployed in the metro Atlanta area.

Located downtown at State Farm Arena, the ‘True To You’ Career Center will offer vocational development workshops to help build skills around resumé writing, preparing for an interview, effective communication, and customer service for those hoping to work at the award-winning venue and for those seeking employment elsewhere.

The three-day ‘Hiring Draft’ event, scheduled for Aug. 19-21, will allow potential applicants to visit the arena to participate in an orientation with Hawks’ Human Resources executives, followed by in-person interviews with hiring managers and a venue experience. Beginning with this week’s opening event, the ‘True To You’ Career Center will be open to the public two days per week.

“As an organization, we are committed to being a community asset and the new ‘True To You’ Career Center will allow us to not only identify and hire the stellar talent needed to provide the superior guest experience we’re known for, but also support the development of a stronger local workforce which will benefit the greater Atlanta community,” said Camye Mackey, Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The Hawks and State Farm Arena are offer a minimum starting salary of $15 per hour for their event-day positions, along with other benefits including access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development, and scholarship opportunities. New team members can also expect to receive bonuses for time, attendance and performance during their service.

Additionally, the Hawks have several full-time positions available, including openings in the highly-coveted Hawks Trainee Program. Designed for recent college graduates, the program is taking applications through the end of August.

Those interested in registering for the ‘Hiring Draft’ or getting more information about employment opportunities with the Hawks and State Farm Arena should go to https://www.nba.com/hawks/truetoyou.